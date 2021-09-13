Online activities offered to mark Sarnia-Lambton Welcoming Week

It’s Welcoming Week, so organizers hope virtual events they’ve lined up will highlight Sarnia-Lambton’s diversity and willingness to be a welcoming community.

Officials with the Sarnia-Lambton Local Immigration Partnership visited the Sarnia-Lambton Native Friendship Centre Monday morning for an opening ceremony by Bradley Stone, the centre’s cultural resources co-ordinator.

The welcoming ceremony and a video message by Lambton Warden Kevin Marriott were posted on the week’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SarniaLambtonwelcomingweek, where information about other events is also available.

“As residents, we all know what a wonderful place Lambton County is to live work and play,” Marriott said. “By working together, we will ensure that Lambton County remains a safe and welcoming community for all.”

Maggie Elliott, a social researcher with the partnership, said this is the Sarnia area’s first time taking part in the week, which is part of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s Immigration Matters campaign.

It aims to demonstrate the benefits of immigration “and promoting positive engagement” between newcomers and longtime residents, Elliott said.

“All the events are virtual this year, but they are free and open for newcomers and the interested public,” she said.

Organizers will be sharing resources available in the community during the week through activities that include an online jigsaw puzzle, as well as offering story times by The Book Keeper book store and the Lambton County Library, Elliott said.

There is also an interactive map people can use to “pin” where their hometown is, she said.