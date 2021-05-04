Online classes in Sarnia exposed to inappropriate language and images

Article content

Incidents where online classes were exposed to inappropriate language and images are being investigated by the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

There were three incidents at two Sarnia schools where an individual gained access to Google online classroom meetings and used inappropriate language and displayed inappropriate images to the classes, board spokesperson Todd Lozon said in an e-mail.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Online classes in Sarnia exposed to inappropriate language and images Back to video

“The teachers acted appropriately and immediately to shut down the Google session,” he said.

Parents, and Sarnia police, were notified and the school board “is conducting a thorough investigation and has taken measures to address this concern,” Lozon said.