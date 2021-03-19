





Article content The runaway success of an online 50-50 draw is allowing Sarnia’s Imperial Theatre to pay for maintenance and improvements to its 600-seat downtown venue, even while the pandemic keeps the doors closed to audiences. The 1930s-era former movie house, now owned by the not-for-profit Theatre Sarnia, doesn’t receive government funding and was hit hard financially when COVID-19 restrictions closed the live venue last spring and interrupted the ticket sales it relies on for income. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Online raffle pays off for Sarnia's Imperial Theatre Back to video It turned to donors and fundraising to keep afloat and, in the fall, launched the 50-50 draw through a third-party provider. The prizes were $9,000 to $13,000 for the first three months but soared in January to more than $61,000, and then headed to the moon in February with a prize of $408,655. “It’s incredible that it has caught on fire and it’s the buzz of the town,” said theatre executive director Brian Austin Jr. “Everywhere I go, people are talking about it.”

Article content The prize for March’s draw was already more than $176,000 by Friday morning and was on pace to exceed February’s total “by leaps and bounds,” Austin Jr. said. “We couldn’t have had this enormous success without the community behind us,” he added. The raffle includes an early bird prize sponsored by local businesses. Austin Jr. said the theatre is allowed to run the online raffle because it’s owned by a not-for-profit organization and holds a charitable gaming licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. The draw is run through third-party company, Ascend Fundraising Solutions, which uses a random number generator to determine the winner of 50 per cent of the total ticket sales. The theatre pays 18 per cent in fees on its share and has raised a total of $406,000, after expenses, so far, Austin Jr. said. “Our lottery licence only allows us to use these funds for specific projects and expenses that are approved by the (gaming commission) and the Theatre Sarnia board of directors,” he said. That includes a long-term capital project plan Austin Jr. said the draw’s success is “bringing years closer to completion.” That includes finishing moving and rebuilding the main lobby men’s washroom – work put on hold by the pandemic – as well as second-floor lobby washroom renovations, a new roof, seating upgrades, a new coat of paint in the theatre, window repairs and upgrades to sound and production equipment. “Before our 50-50 cash lottery, these projects seemed unattainable in the foreseeable future,” Austin Jr. said. “Thanks to the community’s support, everything on the list could soon be a reality.”

Article content The winner of the March jackpot will be drawn April 1. Information on how to buy tickets is posted on the theatre’s website, www.imperialtheatre.net. “They’re amazed at our success,” Austin Jr. said about what he has heard back from the lottery provider. “Some of our most impressive results have come from smaller communities but, no doubt, Brian and his team were amazing partners and collaborators,” Daniel Lewis, CEO of Ascend Fundraising Solutions, said in an email. “The results are really a testament to the tightness of the Sarnia community and the clear value that local providers like The Imperial bring to everyone.” About 97 per cent of raffle ticket buyers have been from the Sarnia area, Austin Jr. said. “After a year of suspended operations, we could not be more humbled by the community’s generosity,” Austin Jr. said.

