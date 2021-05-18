OPP investigating deaths in Petrolia

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Portland Street home in Petrolia Monday.

Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Portland Street home in Petrolia Monday.

Lambton OPP officers discovered the bodies while conducting a wellness check just before noon after a family member called police, Const. Jamie Bydeley said.

“They were concerned because they hadn’t been in contact for a period of time,” he said.

The individuals who died have not been identified, and there were no details available about their ages, their sexes or the cause of death, he said.

Autopsies were scheduled for Tuesday.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious, Bydeley said.

“We’re investigating it as we would any other sudden death occurrence.”

Police believe the incident is isolated and there’s no threat to public safety at this point, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambton OPP 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

