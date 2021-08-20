Origin Materials expects to complete Sarnia plant by end of 2022
Construction continues in Sarnia on Origin Materials’ first production facility and the California-based company says it expects to select the location of a second plant by the end of this year.
While construction continues in Sarnia on Origin Materials’ first production facility, the California-based company says it expects to select the location of a second plant by the end of this year.
During a second quarter earning call, the company said the Sarnia facility, known as Origin 1, is expected to be completed before the end of 2022.
Origin Materials announced in 2017 the Sarnia plant would be built to demonstrate its technology for producing building-block chemicals from biomass – such as sawdust – for use in making plastic and other products. It was aided by an investment from Sarnia-based Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, a government-funded agency set up to help biochemical startup companies get their products to market.
Installation of most of the foundations for building and process areas is “significantly underway” on land in an industrial park at the Arlanxeo site in Sarnia, said John Bissell, the company’s co-CEO.
The plant’s 17 core process modules, manufactured by Koch Modular and weighing about 55 to 63 tonnes each, have been assembled and delivered to the site, along with tanks and other equipment, he said.
“By the end of 2021, we expect the modules to be lifted and erected, roughly four months ahead of schedule,” Bissell said.
The company said hiring for the Sarnia plant has already begun, with openings posted online at www.originmaterials.com/careers.
Bissell said previously the Sarnia plant is expected to have a “few dozen” employees.
Origin was founded in 2008 and has attracted support and investment from companies that includes Pepsi, Nestle, Danone, Ford and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.
“We believe Origin is positioned to be an industry disrupter in the materials space at large commercial scale,” said co-CEO Rich Riley.
“Unlike other companies who serve smaller niche markets, we believe Origin is structurally advantaged to address an estimated trillion-dollar market that’s just beginning to transition from petroleum feedstocks to sustainable ones,” he said.
Origin Materials completed a merger earlier this year with Artius Acquisition and, in June, its stock began trading on Nasdaq.
Riley said the company expects to be able to fund the Sarnia plant, and a larger second facility, from existing cash on hand and traditional financing sources.
Bissell said the second plant, known as Origin 2, “remains on track for completion by mid-2025.”
He said the company is seeking a site with “great access” to feedstock, including saw mill and pulp mill residuals, as well as other materials.
The Gulf of Mexico region of the southern U.S. “broadly, is attractive, geographically because it has generally low-cost feedstocks” as well as “lots of extremely skilled labour, both on the construction and operational side” and an “incredible knowledgeable industry infrastructure around capital projects” of this type, Bissell said.
“We saw many dozens of potential sites at the top of the funnel that satisfied our roughest criteria” and that has been “honed down” to “six to eight sites, at this point, that we think are really, really good sites, that meet every single one of our criteria, and each of which would be spectacular,” he said.
