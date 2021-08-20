Origin Materials expects to complete Sarnia plant by end of 2022

Construction continues in Sarnia on Origin Materials’ first production facility and the California-based company says it expects to select the location of a second plant by the end of this year.

While construction continues in Sarnia on Origin Materials’ first production facility, the California-based company says it expects to select the location of a second plant by the end of this year.

During a second quarter earning call, the company said the Sarnia facility, known as Origin 1, is expected to be completed before the end of 2022.

Origin Materials announced in 2017 the Sarnia plant would be built to demonstrate its technology for producing building-block chemicals from biomass – such as sawdust – for use in making plastic and other products. It was aided by an investment from Sarnia-based Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, a government-funded agency set up to help biochemical startup companies get their products to market.

Installation of most of the foundations for building and process areas is “significantly underway” on land in an industrial park at the Arlanxeo site in Sarnia, said John Bissell, the company’s co-CEO.

The plant’s 17 core process modules, manufactured by Koch Modular and weighing about 55 to 63 tonnes each, have been assembled and delivered to the site, along with tanks and other equipment, he said.

“By the end of 2021, we expect the modules to be lifted and erected, roughly four months ahead of schedule,” Bissell said.

The company said hiring for the Sarnia plant has already begun, with openings posted online at www.originmaterials.com/careers.

Bissell said previously the Sarnia plant is expected to have a “few dozen” employees.

Origin was founded in 2008 and has attracted support and investment from companies that includes Pepsi, Nestle, Danone, Ford and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical.