Overdose awareness memorial helps connect community, organizers say
Among the dozen or more purple carnations tied to the rail overlooking the St. Clair River Tuesday, one was with a ribbon with Ryan Hicks' name.
“There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t go through all of our minds 100 times; but this, it just makes it so real,” said Hicks’ mother, Laurie, remembering her son who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2015.
“But that’s OK,” she said, “because it’s part of our life now. This is part of our daily life, and this (event) gives us this few minutes to just remember.”
The International Overdose Awareness Day memorial along Sarnia’s waterfront has been held Aug. 31 for the past several years, excluding 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Hicks, a community advocate for addiction supports with Bluewater Health, the organization behind Tuesday’s event.
Purple ribbons to mark the day were given out at the evening memorial with the flowers while a guitarist played and sang.
Families met and talked about their shared losses and, among the people who didn’t tie their flowers to the riverside railing, some kissed the petals and threw them into the water while others kept them as they walked away, Hicks said.
The day was an opportunity to reflect and remember people who’ve died, as well as those still in the grips of addiction who health professionals in Sarnia-Lambton are trying to save, said Paula Reaume-Zimmer, vice-president of mental health and addictions at Bluewater Health and the Canadian Mental Health Association Lambton-Kent.
“It’s really connecting people to understand they’re not alone and that there is hope,” she said, encouraging people to check on those they know are struggling.
“Make sure they know that they’re in your thoughts.”
The number of opioid-related deaths in Sarnia-Lambton nearly doubled last year to 40, and the number of opioid overdose-related emergency calls and emergency department visits has also been on the rise.
Different community organizations have taken turns hosting the memorial in Sarnia in years past, Reaume-Zimmer said.
Sasha Ross, marking two years sobriety this September, said she threw her carnation into the river in memory of several friends who’ve died because of overdosing.
“It was just very emotional because, when I was standing there, I was like, ‘This could be my mother throwing this carnation into the water,’” said the Thedford native who’s hosting a fundraiser this month for Ryan’s House – a 12-bed support facility for people trying to kick drug and alcohol dependency.
“There’s so many people struggling that can do it,” she said. “I had my friends and family for my support and these people could have the community and Ryan’s House.
“I think that’s huge.”
Tuesday’s event was largely about making people comfortable talking about addiction, Hicks said.
“When we talk about it we find out that we do have people we can rely on,” she said. “We don’t have to go through this alone and it’s just nothing to be ashamed of.”
To reach Bluewater Health’s residential withdrawal management program, call 519-464-4487.
tkula@postmedia.com