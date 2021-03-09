Oversized load corridor project progressing well, manager says
A maze of overhead wires has all but disappeared from Exmouth Street in Sarnia, where a stretch of Sarnia-Lambton's oversized load corridor will run when construction wraps up, the project's manager says.
“There’s only two or three crossings to finish and that strip will be finished, so it’s quite a remarkable skyscape change from what it used to be,” said Lyle Johnson.
“It used to be a conglomeration of cables criss-crossing Exmouth Street and now it’s basically open sky and clear sailing all the way through. We’re happy with that progress.”
The roughly $19-million project to move wires, put traffic lights on swivels and widen curbs so large industrial components can more easily and cost-effectively move in and out of Chemical Valley is slightly ahead of the initial timeline to finish by spring of 2024, he said.
The final major component is a new dock at the end of Exmouth Street, recently estimated at $6 million, plus or minus 15 per cent.
The previous estimate had been $6.2 million.
“Very happy with that,” Johnson said about the updated price tag.
The plan is to reinforce the existing dock with new piling so it can handle heavier loads and then expand it, he said.
“Visually, after it’s finished, you’ll never know that dock A was ever there.”
Construction work could start this summer or next, depending on the permitting process with the Ministry of Environment looking at various fish and reptile habitats, he said.
“If there are some identified then we can take mitigating measures to avoid permanent damage to their habitat, basically, or replacing it with in-kind habitat.”
In-water construction is limited between March and June because of fish spawning, he noted.
“If we miss the window this summer, then it’s next summer basically that we’re constructing,” he said.
Also on deck for work this year is widening the space for turns at Murphy Road and Confederation Street, and rebuilding a stretch of Blackwell Side Road between Confederation Street and Churchill Line, he said.
About $2 million of work by Bluewater Power to bury and raise power lines along the corridor is also continuing.
That expense is covered by Bluewater Power since it also benefits its infrastructure.
“Bluewater Power’s done an excellent job and progressing well,” Johnson said.
The project’s remaining $17 million is covered by a $6-million federal grant, $1.5 million in provincial funding, a $4 million donation from Cestar College, $3.2 million from the City of Sarnia, $2.2 million from the County of Lambton, $30,000 from St. Clair Township and $10,000 from the Sarnia Lambton Industrial Alliance.
To date, nearly $3.8 million has been spent overall on the project, City of Sarnia staff said in a recent report.
