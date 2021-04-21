





Article content The contractors have left the building. Construction at Great Lakes secondary school in Sarnia came to an end last week when the contractor handed over the new 586-seat theatre to the Lambton Kent District school board. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Overture, curtains, lights - new high school theatre ready in Sarnia Back to video “It feels great to be done and to turn it over to our students,” said Brian McKay, superintendent of business for the Lambton Kent District school board. “We always had our eye on the end goal, which was to provide a great space for our students and I believe we’ve achieved that.” The theatre was the final piece of a $10.1-million addition to the 1960s-era former St. Clair secondary school building. The addition was part of an overall $24.5-million project to turn the site on Murphy Road into the home for Great Lakes – a city high school borne out of the 2016 merger of the former St. Clair and SCITS. Construction at Murphy Road was originally expected to be finished by September 2018, but was delayed and was still going on when students and staff moved into the building in 2019 from the school’s temporary home at SCITS.

Article content After agreeing to part ways with its initial Toronto-based contractor in 2020, the board hired Wellington Builders of Forest to complete the addition. When the contractor turned the theatre over to the school board last week, the project was officially done. “I love the space,” McKay said about the new theatre. “It’s just beautiful.” Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer A large auditorium is part of the 1920s-era SCITS building on Wellington Street, and both city high schools had strong drama departments which helped the board make its case when it asked Ontario’s Ministry of Education to agree to fund a new theatre as part of Great Lakes, McKay said. “It was an unusual ask,” he said. Great Lakes is the only school in the board, which includes Lambton County and Chatham-Kent, with a theatre. While schools currently aren’t open for student use, or community use, the new theatre will be available to both once pandemic restrictions allow, but students have dibs, McKay said. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer “We want to make sure all the student activities, any of their productions, any of their needs for the facility, are booked in first,” he said. The theatre is expected to be used for school plays, musicals, concerts, speakers, graduations and other uses by both Great Lakes and other the schools in the local public school system. After that, community groups will be able to rent it through the CLASS shared services office that also handles school busing and other joint services for the local public and Catholic English language school systems.

Article content “We expect there will definitely be a lot of interest” from community users, McKay said. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer The addition has a large theatre lobby with space for coat checks, as well as refreshment and ticket sales. The theatre itself has state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a film screen that can be lowered, and a couple of rows of removable seats up front to make room for an orchestra pit. A large loading dock leads right to the stage to load in and out equipment and sets. There’s also a large drama classroom and rehearsal space, right next door, and a dressing room lined with makeup mirrors. McKay said they decided early in the planning to build a theatre large enough to seat about half of the school’s population, which “meshed well” with the city’s experience with the 600-seat Imperial Theatre, downtown. “That seemed to be kind of a sweet spot for us when we were designing it and thought about the community use element, as well,” he said. The addition was designed so the theatre and lobby, as well as new washrooms included in the project, can be closed off from the rest of the school. The addition also holds two music rooms and an Aboriginal space, known as The Den, which was specially designed with a ventilation system to allow ceremonial smudging. The theatre hasn’t been named at this point, McKay said. “We’ll see if there’s that interest but, for right now, it will be the auditorium at Great Lakes secondary school.” pmorden@postmedia.com

