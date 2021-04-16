





Parliamentary committee urges action to keep Line 5 pipeline operating Sarnia officials were anxiously watching as Enbridge and the State of Michigan began court-ordered mediation Friday in a dispute over the future of the company's Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that helps feed industry and jobs in the community. Photo by File photo / /The Observer

Article content Sarnia officials were anxiously watching as the State of Michigan and Enbridge began court-ordered mediation Friday in a heated dispute over the future of the Calgary-based energy giant’s Line 5 oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that helps feed industry and jobs throughout Southwestern Ontario. The mediation started a day after a special parliamentary committee on the economic relationship between Canada and the U.S. released its Line 5 recommendations for the federal government after holding several days of virtual hearings earlier this year on the threat to the pipeline. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Parliamentary committee urges action to keep Line 5 pipeline operating Back to video “I hope they are taken seriously and followed through upon because some of the recommendations were quite solid and to the point,” said Scott Archer, business manager for Local 663 of the pipefitters union. The committee’s recommendations included a call for Canada’s government to continue encouraging the pipeline company and the state to find a mediated or negotiated settlement to their dispute but suggests preparing legal steps should talks fail.

Article content Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has revoked an easement allowing the 68-year-old pipeline to run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac over concerns about the risk of spills into the Great Lakes, but Enbridge is challenging that order in U.S. federal court and says it will continue to operate Line 5. The 1,038-kilometre pipeline carries western oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wis., through Michigan to Sarnia and supplies refineries and propane distribution in Ontario, Quebec and the U.S. Midwest. The committee also called on the federal government to seek to file a brief with the U.S. court if mediation fails, and recommends it continue to engage with U.S. lawmakers, urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers to directly approach U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration. But the committee also called on the Canadian government to work with industry on contingency plans should Line 5 be capped, and to evaluate other possible vulnerabilities in the country’s energy supply chains. Archer was among 18 witnesses the committee heard from during five days of hearings that also included Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan and other government officials, business and industry representatives and Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. Archer spoke to the committee about the impact the loss of the pipeline could have on Local 663’s nearly 1,600 members, and others living and working in the Sarnia area, which is home to three of Ontario’s four refineries.

Article content The local job loss – city officials have estimated as many as 5,000 – would be “massive,” Archer said. “It kind of keeps me up at night when the governor of a state that is not even a part of this country can just yank the rug out from under us,” he said. Sarnia-Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu, a Conservative, took part in the committee hearings and said she was proud of the way the committee came together to get the message out about the importance of Line 5. “I thought the report did a good job of highlighting specific actions that need to be taken,” she said. “The prime minister needs to use his relationship with President Biden to intervene.” Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, who also testified at the hearings, said it’s important the Canadian government is “ready, legally, if the mediation doesn’t work.” He said, “It’s always best to have a mediated solution over a court-imposed one” but legal action by Canada “is the backup.” The committee’s report made not of a 1977 pipeline treaty between Canada and the U.S. In a statement, Enbridge vice-president Vern Yu said the company concurs with the committee’s findings, “most importantly on the need to resolve the current dispute through executive action and state-to-state negotiation.” “The stakes could not be higher,” Yu said. “Line 5 is not just a pipeline—it’s an economic lifeline in Canada and the United States.” Enbridge said shutting down Line 5 could lead to shortages of energy products on both sides of the border, along with bottlenecks for Alberta’s crude oil “and job losses for Canadian and American workers.” pmorden@postmedia.com

