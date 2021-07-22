No seats? No problem: Imperial Theatre brings the stage outdoors

With the Imperial Theatre still closed to the public for shows amid renovations, the group that runs the downtown venue recently brought a stage outside instead.

An estimated audience of 500 to 600 watched last Saturday as Theatre Sarnia performed an about 75-minute revue of Academy Award nominated and winning songs on a stage built on Christina Street outside the theatre, said Brian Austin Jr., the theatre’s executive director.

“It was great to gather a group downtown again,” he said.

“It’s so much different performing for people than performing for a camera and uploading it,” Austin said. “I know the actors themselves were really, really missing that connection with an audience, and I think it was the same thing on the other side.”

More than that, the performance – the first in an outdoor summer concert series that runs for three weekends – felt “normal,” he said, noting there were happy tears backstage after players received their first applause in 16 months.

“It felt like we were doing what we were supposed to do how we were supposed to do it,” Austin said. “And I think that it’s really important to get us closer to normal so we can start to move on.”

Coming up next Aug. 6 and 7 is Broadway Jukebox, featuring jukebox musical songs like Somebody to Love from We Will Rock You.

Summer Send-off follows Aug. 27 and 28, with all-Canadian content ranging from Shania Twain to Rush.

The 7:30 p.m. shows are Theatre Sarnia’s contribution to the downtown Weekend Walkabouts during the summer when a stretch of Christina Street is closing weekly between Friday and Sunday to all but pedestrians.

The planned July 16 first day of the And the Oscar Goes To… performance – directed and choreographed by Jackie Burns – was rained out, Austin said, noting others will be cancelled if there’s bad weather.