Pathways Health Centre users back in the swim of things
Article content
The pool at Pathways Health Centre for Children is open again, and officials at the Sarnia agency say users couldn’t be happier.
Advertisement
Article content
The indoor therapeutic pool was completely refurbished during a $1.6-million project carried out while the facility was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pathways Health Centre users back in the swim of things Back to video
The work was completed in late 2020, but the pool remained closed because of pandemic restrictions. Those eased recently as Ontario moved to the third stage in its Roadmap to Reopen, allowing Pathways to begin welcoming pool users back three weeks ago.
The centre began by allowing users requiring rehabilitation services and will expand access over time to bring back other users.
More than 800 children and adults with disabilities use the pool in a typical year, along with nearly 10,000 other users from the community.
“They love it,” Debra Marson, aquatics supervisor at Pathways, said about the reaction from users.
Alison Morrison, Pathways executive director, said the pandemic, which closed facilities like the pool, turned out to be an ideal time for the work that took the 30-year-old facility “right down to dirt and sand.”
The work included mechanical and electrical upgrades allowing for fully automated filtration, sterilization and chemical addition systems, as well as new tiles and grout, a new pool deck and repainting of the pool room.
“It’s a brand new pool,” Morrison said. “We’re getting unsolicited emails from people expressing appreciation for being in the pool and, wow, what a pool it is.”
The Pathways pool closed for approximately nine months after a leak was discovered in 2017 and reopened for a time following repairs funded by $100,000 in donations.
Advertisement
Article content
A fundraising campaign was launched in 2018 for a more extensive refurbishment and reached its goal $1.6 million in donations and pledges, including a $600,000 pledge from the Rotary Club of Sarnia.
“We are proud to provide such a unique service to the Sarnia-Lambton community, and the changes and additions we have implemented means we can continue this well into the future,” Morrison said.
The pool’s unique features include an accessible ramp, water wheel chair, a ceiling lift transfer system and accessible change rooms.
When the new pool’s designer asked what she wanted, Marson replied, “I want the pool to last for years.”
She said the project was able to access new pool technology expected to help it operate efficiently well into the future.
Pathways serves more than 2,000 children and youth with physical, developmental and communication needs. The pool is also used by other groups providing therapy and community uses.
The agency said it is working with public-health requirements as it ramps up use of the pool following its reopening.
The pool had 20 to 25 lifeguards before the pandemic and has reopened with eight working alongside Marson, but recently began recruiting additional lifeguards.
“We’re hopefully going to slowly bring it back up to 25,” she said.
pmorden@postmedia.com