Patio for hospital mental health unit opens at Bluewater Health in Sarnia

Bluewater Health has opened a renovated patio at its Sarnia site that will be used year-round by patients in the hospital’s mental health unit.

The patio sits above what was once a main entrance to the hospital on Russell Street and makes use of space that hadn’t been used for many years.

The $369,000 project uses about 55 square metres (600 square feet) of space off the west side of the 27-bed adult inpatient mental health unit. The hospital said the patio was completely renovated with new roofing, interior flooring, tinted windows, and heating and cooling, as well as a removable ramp to make the space accessible.

It’s a “much-needed” addition to the unit, said Dr. Emmanuel Anyaegbuna, medical director of mental health.

“Having access to the outdoors deinstitutionalizes and normalizes the care experience for our patients,” Anyaegbuna said. “They can see the sun rise and get fresh air. It’s a safe place for them to be oriented to the outside world.”