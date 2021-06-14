Patio for hospital mental health unit opens at Bluewater Health in Sarnia
Bluewater Health has opened a renovated patio at its Sarnia site that will be used year-round by patients in the hospital’s mental health unit.
The patio sits above what was once a main entrance to the hospital on Russell Street and makes use of space that hadn’t been used for many years.
The $369,000 project uses about 55 square metres (600 square feet) of space off the west side of the 27-bed adult inpatient mental health unit. The hospital said the patio was completely renovated with new roofing, interior flooring, tinted windows, and heating and cooling, as well as a removable ramp to make the space accessible.
It’s a “much-needed” addition to the unit, said Dr. Emmanuel Anyaegbuna, medical director of mental health.
“Having access to the outdoors deinstitutionalizes and normalizes the care experience for our patients,” Anyaegbuna said. “They can see the sun rise and get fresh air. It’s a safe place for them to be oriented to the outside world.”
The hospital said the patio is a “home-like space” with plants, comfortable seating and a noise machine to block street sounds. The large, tinted windows provide light and fresh air for patients who use it during free time, as well as for one-on-one and group therapy sessions, and recreational therapy.
The patio project was funded in part by Dan Edwards’ Do It For Sarnia campaign. Its block party concerts and donations from the community raised $150,000 for mental health care at Bluewater Health.
“I was in hospital for almost a year after my accident,” said Edwards. “Recovery taught me so much about the mental aspects of healing, and how much nature improves overall health.
Edwards injured his spinal cord as a teenager in 2006, and a local campaign called Do It For Dan raised $150,000. Edwards, a director on the board of the Bluewater Health Foundation, launched Do It For Sarnia on the 10th anniversary of his injury as a way to give back to the community that supported him.
Edwards said Bluewater Health’s mental health team provides “incredible care to their patients every day and this patio is an opportunity to expand on that care.”
