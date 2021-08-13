This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“I have a close affinity for it,” said the 67-year-old frequent user of the 1996-built oval he says various community members and groups have taken a shine to, especially over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pending community track loss a blow, user says Back to video

“At the same time you have to recognize there is progress and things change,” he said.

Bluewater Health purchased the former school property in 2016, after the former St. Patrick’s school site was leveled two years earlier, and recently announced the track will be demolished to make room for an air ambulance helipad, needed to help save lives when patients need transfer to neonatal, burn or other intensive care facilities.

Hopes are to build the up-to-$800,000 helipad next year, the hospital group said recently.

Based on Transport Canada flight path restrictions, wind studies, the need to be close to the hospital’s emergency department and far enough from neighbouring Hanna Memorial school, the field where the track is was selected, said Bluewater Health spokesperson Julia Oosterman.

“With the helipad there, the track could not remain as there does need to be separation from public use and also access provided for an ambulance to pull up to the pad,” she said in an email.

A cycling path is also planned to be built on the property this fall.

Hopes were the asphalt underneath the worn and splitting vulcanized rubber surface could be salvaged so the track – in some form – and the helipad could co-exist, Mroczek said.