Pending community track loss a blow, user says
Retired teacher Michael Mroczek remembers convening track and field meets at the former St. Patrick’s school track.
“I have a close affinity for it,” said the 67-year-old frequent user of the 1996-built oval he says various community members and groups have taken a shine to, especially over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At the same time you have to recognize there is progress and things change," he said.
“At the same time you have to recognize there is progress and things change,” he said.
Bluewater Health purchased the former school property in 2016, after the former St. Patrick’s school site was leveled two years earlier, and recently announced the track will be demolished to make room for an air ambulance helipad, needed to help save lives when patients need transfer to neonatal, burn or other intensive care facilities.
Hopes are to build the up-to-$800,000 helipad next year, the hospital group said recently.
Based on Transport Canada flight path restrictions, wind studies, the need to be close to the hospital’s emergency department and far enough from neighbouring Hanna Memorial school, the field where the track is was selected, said Bluewater Health spokesperson Julia Oosterman.
“With the helipad there, the track could not remain as there does need to be separation from public use and also access provided for an ambulance to pull up to the pad,” she said in an email.
A cycling path is also planned to be built on the property this fall.
Hopes were the asphalt underneath the worn and splitting vulcanized rubber surface could be salvaged so the track – in some form – and the helipad could co-exist, Mroczek said.
Not easily, not safely and not without considerable cost, Oosterman said.
It’ll be sad to see the track go, Mroczek said.
“I’m not on a crusade here,” he said.
“It’s just too bad.”
The self-described track and field enthusiast said he often walks or cycles to the track to jog and run and enjoys talking with people there, using it for fitness classes to walk in a safe, quiet environment, or to help their kids learn to ride bicycles.
“It’s very convenient and it’s always open and available, especially since the school shut down,” he said, noting hospital employees often make use of it on their breaks.
A new track being built at Great Lakes secondary will also be a great facility, he said, but won’t be accessible all the time to members of the community.
Such was the case when the former St. Pat’s track was built, he said.
“When St. Pat’s closed and Bluewater Health purchased it, I guess we’ve kind of been spoiled,” he said.
“And it’s like ‘Wow, this is really nice.’ You can go there at 8 a.m., you can go there at 11 a.m., and it’s just a really nice place to go.”
It’s loss will be felt in the community, he said.
“If push came to shove (and) only one can exist, OK the helipad,” he said.
“But it would just be nice” to have both, he said.
