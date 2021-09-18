Petrolia cemetery walking tour brings history to life

Stories written about eight former Petrolia residents buried at the town’s Hillsdale Cemetery came to life Saturday during this year’s walking tour.

The tour is generally organized every other year by Petrolia’s Heritage Committee and Petrolia Community Theatre, with short historic scenes based on research into names on several of its headstones.

The land for Hillsdale Cemetery was purchased in 1886 by Petrolia, which at the time was an oil boom town.

Members of the public buy tickets for the walking tour that stopped Saturday at eight headstones while members of the community theatre group performed scenes about those individuals and their families.

The money raised goes to the theatre group and to headstone restoration at the cemetery.

The tour was going “really well” heritage committee member Liz Welch said Saturday.

“A lot of people are buying tickets today so our tours are filled right up until 3 p.m.,” she said.

The tour was designed to accommodate 250 to 300 people in total, with smaller tour groups this year to allow for social distancing.

There were visitors from as far away as Chatham and London, Welsh said.

“We had a lot of people we’ve never seen before and a lot of people who come every time,” she said.

The first tour was held at Petrolia’s cemetery in 2013 and the second in 2014. They were organized every other year after that, although last year’s was postponed because of the pandemic.

“We do have some special things planned for 2024” which is the town’s 150th anniversary, Welsh said.

“We’ve saved up some really special ones to do that year.”

The scenes are written by members of the community theatre group based on research carried out for the heritage committee by summer students funded through federal grants. This year’s Young Canada Works student was Ally Vouvalidis.