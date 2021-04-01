





Article content AstraZeneca vaccine for people 55 and older could be available within days at three Lambton pharmacies, the province announced Thursday, as all of Ontario was put into “shutdown” for at least four weeks to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The Loblaw pharmacy at 600 Murphy Rd. in Sarnia, Bright’s Grove Family Pharmacy in Bright’s Grove, and Forest Pharmacy in Forest were among about 380 locations added across the province that could start booking appointments as early as April 3 – when “emergency brake” shutdown restrictions take effect, provincial officials said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pharmacies in Lambton to offer COVID-19 vaccines Back to video Bookings are made with the individual pharmacies. Details are available at covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. When people can start booking appointments depends on when vaccines arrive, said Bright’s Grove pharmacy owner Kelly Haggerty, noting that could be within four or five days, but the delivery schedule is controlled by the province.

Article content “We’re very happy to be part of the public-health effort,” she said, adding she’s also “a little frustrated that we don’t have more details to tell the public because we’re not being given those details.” The number of locations offering the vaccine is expected to roughly double by the end of April, the province announced. Under the new provincial “emergency brake” restrictions – introduced amid growing numbers of COVID-19 variant of concern cases and intensive care admissions across the province – indoor public events are prohibited and outdoor gatherings are limited to five people, except for members of the same household. People who live alone can gather with one other household. While indoor and outdoor dining are prohibited, takeout, drive-thru and delivery are allowed. No use of sport and recreational fitness facilities is allowed – with “very limited exceptions” – and there are 50 per cent capacity limits at grocery stores, and 25 per cent limits at other retailers. Sarnia-Lambton had been under grey-lockdown in the province’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework since March 15, under which outdoor gatherings were limited to 10 people and measures to allow outdoor dining had recently been introduced. The colour-coded system is being paused while the provincewide lockdown is in effect, the government said in a news release. Lockdowns help prevent disease transmission so fewer people end up in intensive care, but also come with other, serious health risks, Lambton medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade said.

Article content “I think what we need to get better at doing is establishing some core measures and thresholds around when we intervene like that because it’s getting harder and harder to predict or understand when these things happen,” he said. Lambton, which opened up vaccination appointments to 70-year-olds earlier this week, is expecting to continue with that population group into next week, he said, noting Lambton is averaging 800 to 1,200 vaccinations per day. As of Thursday, more than 24,000 doses had been administered in Lambton. Work was underway Thursday to get Clearwater Arena in Sarnia ready to operate as a second high-volume clinic, Ranade said. Point Edward’s was retrofitted on March 22. Clearwater’s will open when – and if – there’s enough vaccine locally to warrant its use, he said. “So if there is a massive flood of vaccines like we’ve been hearing about … we’re really well prepared to manage that.” More details about the local vaccination rollout are available at getthevaccine.ca. People are reminded to print and complete the provincial consent form before coming to their appointment, that second-dose appointments have been extended to 16 weeks – so those booked sooner are likely void – and that people must have an appointment to come to the clinic, Ranade said. “We cannot have people piling up there without appointments.” Those without printers can call a Lambton County library to have their form printed, and pick it up for free curbside, Ranade said. No library cards are required.

Article content Public health will call people soon about rebooking second appointments, he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton Thursday fell by one to 178, public health reported in its daily update. There were 24 more cases confirmed for a running total of 2,859, and another 25 resolved for 2,631 since the pandemic began. The number of confirmed cases flagged as variants of concern increased by 11 to 133. Nearly half of those have been identified as the U.K. variant that’s more transmissible and potentially more severe, officials have said. What variants the other cases are is still being tested. The number of outbreaks in Sarnia-Lambton remained at 12. A single staff-case outbreak at Marshall Gowland Manor ended but another began at Vision Nursing Home. An outbreak at Rosewood Retirement Village in Sarnia with 20 cases – 18 among residents – is being closely monitored, Ranade said. Many in the home have been vaccinated, but vaccination doesn’t necessarily slow the virus’s spread, he said. What it does do is limit COVID-19’s severity in people who have been vaccinated. “Frankly, I would be very comfortable with a scenario where we have outbreaks where we know people are not going to die,” Ranade said. Three outbreaks remained in effect in schools, and four at unidentified workplaces. There’s no pattern among any particular workplace sector, Ranade said, but when workplaces do go into outbreak, it’s often the result of people going into work with symptoms. Paid sick days would be helpful in addressing that, he said, noting organizations also need to screen people for symptoms. “I think what we’ve found on average is workers who have better protection in the workplace to enable them to choose those healthy choices are better off, not just for them but for the entire organization,” Ranade said. Bluewater Health Thursday reported seven people in hospital with confirmed COVID-19. There have been 50 COVID-19 deaths in Sarnia-Lambton to date. tkula@postmedia.com

