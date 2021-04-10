Plank Road reconstruction work expected to start in July

Article content

The first phase of Plank Road reconstruction work in Sarnia is expected to start in July and be completed by October, the city’s construction manager says.

“This project is going to see the roadway widened, turning lanes added at McGregor Side Road and wider paved shoulders, which is going to be a real plus to the area,” said Sarnia construction manager Rob Williams.

The current water main is also plagued by breaks and is being replaced as part of the project, he said.

“When we’re all done that should really, really make a big improvement to this area and the industrial-commercial businesses that operate in that area.”

Sarnia recently awarded the $3.8-million contract for year one of the estimated $8.1-million project to Birnham Excavating Ltd, focusing on the span between Indian Road South and McGregor Side Road.

The road is expected to remain open while water main work is done, including along Gladwish Drive to help improve water quality and pressure in the area, Williams said.