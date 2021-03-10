





Plympton-Wyoming council violated Municipal Act, ombudsman says Plympton-Wyoming council violated the Municipal Act by discussing how to fill a vacant council seat in closed session, Ontario's ombudsman says.

Article content A Sarnia-area township council has been scolded by Ontario’s ombudsman for going behind closed doors to decide how to fill a vacancy left by a politician who died in office. His investigation prompted by a public complaint, ombudsman Paul Dubé found that Plympton-Wyoming council violated the Municipal Act by discussing the preferred method of replacing Ron Schenk, who died in May 2020 after battling cancer, in a closed meeting. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Plympton-Wyoming council violated Municipal Act, ombudsman says Back to video The decision about how to fill that seat, Dubé said, should not have been shielded from the public. “According to the closed session minutes, council decided to consider a motion to appoint the runner-up from the 2018 election for the council seat in open session,” he said. “None of the council members we spoke to recalled holding a formal vote in closed session, but most council members recalled that there was a verbal consensus,” Dubé said. The closed-door discussion also included talks about Schenk’s potential successors, including whether they would be suitable to hold the office, Dubé said.

Article content Deciding between a byelection and an appointment, councillors ultimately opted to appoint, which has been the township’s usual practice when seats have been vacated, Coun. Tim WIlkins said. Former Plympton-Wyoming fire chief Mike Vasey was then, in open session, appointed Schenk’s successor on council. Council members, meanwhile, said the discussions in the closed-door meeting were “sensitive” and “contentious,” Dubé said. “However, the closed meeting exceptions are not intended to shield council from the public’s scrutiny or contentious topics,” he wrote in a February report to council. “It bears repeating that the exceptions in the Municipal Act are to be interpreted and applied narrowly” so what’s discussed behind closed doors is as limited as possible. Personal matters about an identifiable individual, legal issues, and land purchases are examples of topics that are permitted to be discussed and recorded out of public view. While council accepted the report from Dubé with an official motion, not everyone agreed with his findings. Both Wilkins and Carolyn Tripp, the township’s top administrator, said the question of whether to hold a byelection as never actually raised during the closed-door meeting. While that conflicts with Dubé’s report, Tripp said councillors and staff only talked about the people who were interested in the vacant position, “And talking about individuals is something you do confidentially right? So that’s what was done in closed,” she said.

Article content She and others on council contacted Dubé’s office to have the report changed, she added. “I can’t explain why some aspects of it were not amended, but that was their decision and we accept it.” Plympton-Wyoming Mayor Lonny Napper also said he didn’t agree with the report’s findings, but would accept them nonetheless. Nothing is more important than being transparent when possible, he said. “We certainly want to do everything by the books,” he said. “If we made a mistake, we did it but it was done for all the right reasons. It’s not like we killed somebody.” When asked about councillor claims that Dubé’s findings were incorrect, a spokesperson for the ombudsman’s office said the report speaks for itself “As the closed-meeting investigator for the town, my role is to conduct an investigation, weigh the evidence, and make findings and recommendations where necessary,” Dubé wrote in the report. “At times, I am presented with conflicting evidence. In such cases, I must weigh all the evidence and decide, on a balance of probabilities, which to accept.” During interviews, he said, a staff member and a councillor both made the case the closed meeting was held to receive legal advice. Dubé said he found that likely was not true. Despite the ombudsman’s findings, this Municipal Act violation carries no penalties. Dubé’s recommendations include increased vigilance regarding possible contraventions of the Municipal Act and ensuring that all closed-door meetings and votes comply with provincial legislation. tkula@postmedia.com

