Plympton-Wyoming mayor seeks review of accident-prone intersection
Another crash at the corner of London Line and Forest Road has renewed calls for action to improve safety at the Lambton County intersection.
The corner has been the site of more than 30 collisions, including two fatalities, since 2010, Lambton OPP said in the fall.
Most recently, one person was airlifted to hospital in London Sunday morning following a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
Lambton OPP said a 24-year-old Forest resident is charged with a stop sign-related offense.
A fatality at the corner in the fall led residents of the area to call for action, and that call was repeated this week by Lonny Napper, mayor of Plympton-Wyoming, during a Lambton County council committee meeting.
“I’m getting emails from folks who live around there who are looking” for measures to improve safety at the intersection, Napper said. “These folks are getting quite concerned.”
Napper said the municipal council in Plympton-Wyoming is expected to support those calls for action.
“These people have got a big concern,” he said. “It’s very trying on them … what they’re seeing all the time.”
Following the fatality in the fall, a resident of the area called for flashing lights to be added to stop signs at the intersection.
“It’s an open intersection,” Napper said. “I don’t understand why there’s ever an accident there. I think what it is, is driver error a lot of the time.”
But, Napper added, he would like to see county staff investigate to determine if there are actions Lambton can take at the intersection.
“I know there are people in my municipality that are concerned about that intersection as well, so I appreciate you bringing that forward,” said Warwick Township Mayor Jackie Rombouts, who is chairperson of the county committee.
London Line and Forest Road are both part of the county road system.
Matt Deline, the county’s public works manager, said that section of London Line is scheduled for improvements in the next two to three years, and a report updating those plans is expected to go to county council in the fall.
Jason Cole, the county’s general manager of infrastructure and development services, said county staff will consult with the OPP following the most recent incident to “look and see if there was any fundamental cause or underlying reason at that intersection,” and address the concerns in the fall report about London Line.
