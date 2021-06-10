Plympton-Wyoming reaches resolution with former volunteer firefighter

The Town of Plympton-Wyoming says in a statement issued this week it has reached a resolution with former volunteer firefighter Jason Lyon.

The Town of Plympton-Wyoming said in a statement issued this week it had reached a resolution in its dispute with former volunteer firefighter Jason Lyon.

Lyon is one of three former volunteer firefighters with the municipality who said through their lawyers in June 2020they had been wrongfully dismissed by the town in February of that year.

The three firefighters said they were fired after alleging a senior firefighter abused the town’s only female firefighter while she was in charge at two calls.

“The Town of Plympton-Wyoming would like to thank Mr. Lyon for his years of dedicated service to the community,” the town’s statement said.

Lyon’s departure from the fire service was “on a ‘without cause’ basis,” according to the statement.

“As this matter has been resolved to both parties’ satisfaction, neither the Town nor Mr. Lyon will be making any further comment,” it added.

Lyon had more than 25 years of experience with the department, where his grandfather had also been a firefighter.