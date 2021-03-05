Point Edward church honours mariners at annual service

Article content

The tradition of the annual Mariner’s Service continues Sunday, although worshippers won’t be gathering at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Point Edward because of pandemic restrictions.

“We don’t have the opportunity to meet in person, as of yet,” Archdeacon Kristen Aikman said.

So this years’ service in honour and memory of those who work on the water will be a video presentation available at 7 a.m. Sunday on YouTube and Facebook.

It’s a format members of the historic church on Michigan Avenue are familiar with.

“We’ve been using online services since the beginning of the pandemic,” Aikman said.

St. Paul’s marks its distinction as a mariner’s church on its front sign, in a stained glass window next to the main entrance, and with marine artifacts and ships models, as well as nautical-themed paintings and artwork throughout.

Built in 1868, it originally stood at the corner of Livingston and Victoria streets in Point Edward, where its tin steeple reflected light from the Fort Gratiot lighthouse and helped guide ships from Lake Huron into the St. Clair River.