More than $50,000 in stolen property was found at a home in Thedford after provincial police in Lambton County and Stratford police teamed up on an investigation, OPP say.

Article content

More than $50,000 in stolen property was found at a home in Thedford after provincial police in Lambton County and Stratford police teamed up on an investigation, OPP say.

Both departments’ street crimes units raided a Main Street house in the Lambton Shores community on May 18 after an investigation started in the Festival City. A total of 21 charges were laid against three people, including two Lambton Shores men between the ages of 54 and 62. Police said they will identify the third suspect “upon confirmed judicial process.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: $50K in property recovered in Thedford, Campbell Street crash, U.S. man flees Blue Water Bridge Back to video

They will be in court on June 28.

CAMPBELL STREET CRASH

A 37-year-old Sarnia man is facing multiple charges, including impaired by drugs, after a vehicle snapped a hydro pole in the city’s south end and fled the area on a flat tire, Sarnia police say

The incident took place around 7 p.m. Saturday, when a head-on collision almost took place on Campbell Street in the area of Shepherd Street. A vehicle heading west forced another vehicle off the street before it also left the road, continued onto the boulevard and struck a hydro pole.