Police briefs: Arrest made after boat collides with dock
An off-duty police officer made an arrest Saturday after a boat collided with a dock in the Fawn Island canal in the St. Clair River.
Article content
An off-duty police officer made an arrest Saturday after a boat collided with a dock in the Fawn Island canal in the St. Clair River.
Advertisement
Article content
The Lambton OPP said the officer reported the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. while several young passengers were aboard.
Police briefs: Arrest made after boat collides with dock Back to video
The operator of the boat was arrested by the off-duty officer and turned over to Lambton OPP.
A 52-year-old London man was charged with operating a boat while impaired.
Impaired drivers keep Sarnia police busy
Sarnia police say four impaired drivers were charged during a 24-hour period on the weekend.
A 36-year-old Sarnia man was charged after a vehicle was seen crossing the centre line and driving on the gravel shoulder on Blackwell Side Road at about 4:50 a.m. on Saturday following a report of an impaired driver in the area.
A 56-year-old Sarnia man was charged after a vehicle was stopped just before 4:40 p.m. in the area of Cathcart Boulevard and Murphy Road after a report of a customer being denied service at an LCBO store because they were believed to be under the influence of alcohol.
A 24-year-old Sarnia man was charged after an officer stopped a vehicle at about 8:55 p.m. after it allegedly went through a red light at Vidal and Lochiel streets.
A 44-year-old Scarborough man was charged after a report at about 11:15 p.m. of a vehicle swerving while travelling on London Road.
911 not for wildlife calls
Sarnia police are asking the public to not call 911 to report wildlife sightings
The city police said in a news release 911 operators have been receiving an increased number of calls recently about coyotes, deer and raccoons.
Advertisement
Article content
“We do not respond to these sightings,” police said.
Police said coyotes can be expected to avoid humans but may attack when provoked, sick or injured. It recommends residents yell in a firm voice or make noise by banging pots to move a coyote away. Spraying a water hose and motion activated lights can also be deterrents.
If someone sees a coyote that appears to be injured or acting aggressively, police said they should call the police station at 519-344-8861 ext. 0, to report the information, or contact Sarnia Animal Control at 519-336-5049.
Residents can also contact a pest control company to assist in trapping and dealing with wildlife, police said.