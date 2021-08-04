An off-duty police officer made an arrest Saturday after a boat collided with a dock in the Fawn Island canal in the St. Clair River.

An off-duty police officer made an arrest Saturday after a boat collided with a dock in the Fawn Island canal in the St. Clair River.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The Lambton OPP said the officer reported the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. while several young passengers were aboard.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police briefs: Arrest made after boat collides with dock Back to video

The operator of the boat was arrested by the off-duty officer and turned over to Lambton OPP.

A 52-year-old London man was charged with operating a boat while impaired.

Impaired drivers keep Sarnia police busy

Sarnia police say four impaired drivers were charged during a 24-hour period on the weekend.

A 36-year-old Sarnia man was charged after a vehicle was seen crossing the centre line and driving on the gravel shoulder on Blackwell Side Road at about 4:50 a.m. on Saturday following a report of an impaired driver in the area.

A 56-year-old Sarnia man was charged after a vehicle was stopped just before 4:40 p.m. in the area of Cathcart Boulevard and Murphy Road after a report of a customer being denied service at an LCBO store because they were believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

A 24-year-old Sarnia man was charged after an officer stopped a vehicle at about 8:55 p.m. after it allegedly went through a red light at Vidal and Lochiel streets.

A 44-year-old Scarborough man was charged after a report at about 11:15 p.m. of a vehicle swerving while travelling on London Road.

911 not for wildlife calls

Sarnia police are asking the public to not call 911 to report wildlife sightings

The city police said in a news release 911 operators have been receiving an increased number of calls recently about coyotes, deer and raccoons.