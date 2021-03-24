Police briefs: Injured truck driver transferred to London hospital

One driver taken to hospital following a two-truck crash Tuesday on Highway 402 in Sarnia has been transferred to London hospital, says Lambton OPP.

The driver’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the second transport truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released, police said.

A westbound section of the highway was closed for several hours following the crash that took place just before 1 p.m. near Christina Street.

Drugs, masks and weapons found during Sarnia traffic stop

A 42-year-old Exeter man is facing charges after a Sarnia police officer made a traffic stop Tuesday on Wellington Street.

It’s alleged the driver pulled into a parking lot of a business and then made a run for it on foot, but was caught and arrested while attempting to enter a building door that turned out to be locked.

Police allege a search of the driver and the vehicle found hydromorphone pills with a street value estimated at $700, plus a folding knife, replica pellet gun, break and enter tools and masks.