Police briefs: Injured truck driver transferred to London hospital
One driver taken to hospital following a two-truck crash Tuesday on Highway 402 in Sarnia has been transferred to London hospital, says Lambton OPP.
The driver’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Police briefs: Injured truck driver transferred to London hospital
The driver of the second transport truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries and released, police said.
A westbound section of the highway was closed for several hours following the crash that took place just before 1 p.m. near Christina Street.
Drugs, masks and weapons found during Sarnia traffic stop
A 42-year-old Exeter man is facing charges after a Sarnia police officer made a traffic stop Tuesday on Wellington Street.
It’s alleged the driver pulled into a parking lot of a business and then made a run for it on foot, but was caught and arrested while attempting to enter a building door that turned out to be locked.
Police allege a search of the driver and the vehicle found hydromorphone pills with a street value estimated at $700, plus a folding knife, replica pellet gun, break and enter tools and masks.
City police are asking that anyone with knowledge of masks and replica handguns that have been used in other crimes contact Const. Shawn Urban at 519-344-8861. ext. 6163, or Crime Stoppers.
Trailer stolen in Sarnia found in Amherstburg
Sarnia police said a 30-foot hauler trailer that went missing March 4 from the 400 block of McGregor Side Road has been recovered.
It was found in Town of Amherstburg by Windsor Police, Sarnia police said.
OPP report rash of stunt-driving incidents
Lambton OPP said officers laid five stunt-driving charges recently with the arrival of spring weather in the region.
It’s alleged one of the drivers was travelling at more than 200 kilometres per hour.
“While going for a nice drive is certainly rejuvenating, Lambton County OPP is reminding its residents to enjoy the sunny spring weather responsibly,” police said in a news release.
“Many collision-related deaths on Ontario roadways are due to excessive speed and are entirely avoidable.”