Police briefs: Smartphone app sinks thief, impaired driving charges, stolen ATV recovered

A 70-year-old London man is facing two charges after provincial police say they found a suspect using a stolen iPhone in a Grand Bend parking lot through one of the smartphone’s apps.

Lambton OPP said they were called around 10:45 a.m. Saturday about a phone and a pair of shoes taken from the busy beach area and found a suspect soon after.

He has been charged with theft with a value less than $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime with a value less than $5,000, and released with an upcoming court date.

Later that day in the same beach town, a 26-year-old Elora resident was arrested and charged with impaired driving, Lambton OPP said. The suspect was stopped around 10 p.m. and showed signs of being impaired.

SARNIA MAN CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED DRIVING

A 37-year-old Sarnia man is also facing impaired driving charges after multiple complaints about erratic driving on Churchill Line in Plympton-Wyoming, Lambton OPP say.