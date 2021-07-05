Police briefs: U-turn at RIDE checkpoint leads to charges

A teenager was arrested after a vehicle allegedly made a U-turn to avoid a RIDE checkpoint recently at Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The Anishinabek Police Service said in a news release the vehicle fled the checkpoint at a high rate of speed but officers were able to locate it and a 17-year-old male was arrested for driving while impaired by drugs.

He was also charged with fleeing from police and issued a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days under Ontario’s stunt driving law, police said.

OPP lay 129 charges in Grand Bend between Canada Day and Sunday

Lambton OPP had a busy summer weekend in Grand Bend.

Police said officers responded to 152 calls for service and issued 129 charges, including 101 under the Liquor License Act, between July 1 and July 4.

There were also 10 Highway Traffic Act charges, three Criminal Code charges and one drug charge, police said.