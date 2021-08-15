Police looking for info after crash
Sarnia police are asking people in the area of Parsons Street, between Murphy Road and Kember Avenue, to check if they have video surveillance of the street after an alleged hit-and-run collision Saturday evening.
Police responded around 7:40 p.m. and were informed a motor vehicle was parked on Murphy Road when it was struck by a white sport utility vehicle, police said.
Police looking for info after crash Back to video
The SUV, police were told, didn’t stop and fled the area immediately after the collision, police said.
Police were able to locate the SUV in the area and tow it for further investigation, but the driver of the SUV is unknown, police said.
The driver of the SUV did not report the collision to police, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Charter at 234@police.sarnia.on.ca, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.