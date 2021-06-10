Police watchdog clears officer in connection to fatal crash in front of Hanna Memorial school

Ontario’s police watchdog says there are no reasonable grounds to believe a Sarnia police officer committed a criminal offence after an early-morning crash in mid-February killed one driver and shut down a school in the fallout.

Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said in a statement Thursday afternoon “there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer comported himself other than within the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law.”

Sarnia police said at the time an officer on patrol saw a northbound vehicle allegedly commit a driving offence just after 4 a.m. on Russell Street in the city’s southwest. It’s alleged the vehicle drove past the officer, “attempting to evade police,” and then collided with a fence in front of Hanna Memorial public school, police said.

The SIU said Thursday the man was driving a stolen vehicle in excess of 130 kilometres per hour on Russell Street North when it crashed into a chain-link fence outside the school. A piece of the fence killed the man, the agency said.