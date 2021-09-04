Protester tests positive for COVID-19, others urged to watch for symptoms

People who attended a protest in Mike Weir Park recently are being urged by public health to monitor for symptoms and get tested if they feel unwell, as a person positive with COVID-19 was also there.

“The individual was contagious at the event and indicated they had a lot of conversations with fellow protesters unmasked for greater than 15 minutes,” Lambton public health’s Lori Lucas said in a news release.

The person with confirmed COVID-19 at the Sept. 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m., youth and vaccines-focused protest, also told public health physical distancing was not being observed, Lucas said.

“We are now encouraging anyone who attended the event to monitor for symptoms,” she said. “If symptomatic, individuals should isolate immediately and get tested at their earliest convenience.”

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, sore throat and runny nose, health unit officials said.

Details about how to book appointments at assessment centres are available at lambtonpublichealth.ca/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-criteria/#public.

One new COVID-19 case in Sarnia-Lambton was reported by public health Saturday.

Of the 3,693 cases to date, 3,615 have been resolved. Nine Saturday were still active.

The death toll was still 69 and there were zero active outbreaks.