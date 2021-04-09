Province announces $4.8 million for new bridge in Grand Bend

A busy 60-year bridge in Grand Bend will be replaced with the help of $4.8 million in provincial funding that was announced Friday.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney joined Lambton Shores Mayor Bill Weber and Lambton––Kent––Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton, the minister of labour, training and skills development, to make the funding announcement by video.

Weber said timing of the construction of the replacement for the Ontario Street Bridge on Highway 21 hasn’t been determined yet.

“I know our staff and our engineers have been working to have designs ready,” he said. “It will take time now to get proper tenders and notifications going forward.”

Weber added the municipality would like to avoid seeing “much construction through the summer period to not disrupt tourism,” or traffic moving through Grand Bend to communities to the north.

“We’ll do it as soon as we possibly can,” he said.