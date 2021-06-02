





Article content Lambton County councillors want the extra provincial funding that’s helping provide overflow homeless shelters in the community to continue beyond when it’s scheduled to run out in October. The county has received about $6 million in additional COVID-related funding for social services, the bulk of which has been used to add temporarily shelter space after the number of homeless residents in the Sarnia area spiked during the pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Province urged to continue funding overflow homeless shelters in Lambton Back to video Lambton normally has about 60 people living in shelters but, in May, that number was nearly 240, with the overflow living in temporary shelter accommodations in local hotels. Valerie Colasanti, the county’s social services general manager, told county council Wednesday the extra provincial funding is expected to run out by October. “Without these dollars, we would not have been able to maintain” the overflow shelters “as long as we have,” she said.

Article content More than 1,000 individuals have used local services for the homeless since the pandemic began and 225 were successfully diverted from entering shelters by staff dedicated to finding other alternatives, Colasanti said The county normally spends about $4 million a year in provincial, federal and county funds on preventing homelessness. Colasanti said she would like to see the extra provincial COVID-19 funding continue through 2022 as efforts are made to reduce demand and close the overflow shelters. “Ideally, we’d like to return to pre-COVID numbers,” she said. “We want to continue our efforts to divert households away from emergency housing, and progress households into more permanent housing.” Over the long term, Colasanti said they plan to work with local communities to increase affordable housing opportunities, and seek out additional provincial and federal funding. “We know we need many more supportive and affordable housing units within our community,” she said. The current average market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Sarnia area is $1,200 a month – well beyond what someone living on Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program can afford, Colasanti said. A modular 24-unit affordable housing project planned for Maxwell Park Place in Sarnia has received provincial and federal funding, and is expected to be built by the end of this year. Colasanti said it’s important to continue to develop programs to prevent people from becoming homeless “because emergency shelter costs are just not sustainable.”

Article content Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said the “big concern” is that Lambton will “have a real crisis on (its) hands” if the province doesn’t renew its extra funding in the fall. “That could be the case,” Colasanti said, but added the county and other agencies involved in local homelessness prevention are working with individuals and “we are starting to see those numbers start to come down.” She added, “I’m really hoping we’re able to reduce those numbers significantly by September,” although they aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels by then. That could leave the county having to use some of the regular funding spent on homelessness prevention to continue providing overflow shelter space if the additional provincial funding isn’t renewed, Colasanti said. But that would be “disappointing,” she added. “Without those prevention programs, the numbers will start to grow again.” County council voted in support of a motion by Bradley to urge the province to continue the extra COVID-19 funding for social services until the end of 2022. pmorden@postmedia.com

