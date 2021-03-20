Provincial funding announced for fire training and inspections equipment

Article content

Sarnia’s fire service could be getting $22,000 from Ontario to buy better equipment for training and inspections, to help with challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical distancing, and occupancy and gathering limits built into every level of Ontario’s colour-coded COVID-19 response framework affect how easy it is for firefighters to gather for training exercises, and for inspectors to do their work, said fire chief Bryan VanGaver.

“As the colours are changing, we’re dealing with the same restrictions as everyone else,” he said.

So station-to-station training has been stymied, and some inspections have been put on hold and others cancelled, he said.

“Really prioritize what we’re sending our people out to,” he said.

The provincial grant, part of a $5 million funding pool to municipal fire services across the province, will cover interactive hubs and SMART Boards to make training easier for multiple stations at once, he said.