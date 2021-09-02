Public health oversight change suggested for Lambton County
Some members of Lambton County council would like to change how it oversees local public health services.
Article content
Some members of Lambton County council would like to change how it oversees local public health services.
Advertisement
Article content
For two decades or more, Lambton County council has acted as the board of health to supervise local public health spending and programs for immunizations, inspections, control of communicable disease and health promotion.
Public health oversight change suggested for Lambton County Back to video
Some other Ontario communities, however, use a model of separate boards of health made up of elected officials and members of the public.
Sarnia Coun. Mike Stark raised the issue this week at Lambton County council, seeking to adjust the way public health issues are dealt with. Currently, those issues go first to one of county council’s two committees before coming to its council for a final decision.
Stark moved to have those issues come directly to council and Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley suggested going further and considering moving to a separate board that includes community representatives.
“I think after going through 19 months” of the pandemic, “we need to establish a public health board that is truly a public health board,” Bradley said.
Stark offered to change his motion to accommodate that direction and gave Chatham-Kent’s board of health as an example. That board is made up of four municipal councillors, two citizen appointees and one provincial appointee. Chatham-Kent is also exploring adding an Indigenous representative to the board.
“They have exactly what Coun. Bradley is referring to, and we can use their model as a more effective model than what we’re currently using,” Stark said.
Advertisement
Article content
“I certainly would strongly support Mayor Bradley’s recommendation,” said Petrolia Mayor Brad Loosley. “Let’s take the politicians kind of out of this.”
At Bradley’s suggestion, council tabled the issue to October so an earlier report staff prepared on Lambton’s system of public health oversight could be recirculated to county councillors to review.
“Next meeting, we can have a fuller discussion,” Bradley said.
Bradley said he originally planned to raise the issue with county council in 2022 and ask that it consider “diluting the political representation and bring in – like other public health bodies – a wide cross-section of people.”
He said they could include representatives from local health care, business and labour.
“I really think we need to do that because there are voices we’re not hearing that should be at the table to advise the county councillors on public-health issues,” Bradley said.
A separate board could also spend more time on issues than may happen when public-health matters are part of a larger agenda for county committee and council meetings, Bradley said.
“There might be 10 minutes on public health and then we jump to the next one – it might be roads, libraries or something,” he said. “I don’t think the issues got the discussion, sometimes, they merited.
“We can look at the different models . . . and then see what would work for Lambton County. I think times have changed and people realize how important the public health guidance is.”
Lambton’s 2021 budget included $13 million for public health, and the county department has been on the front lines of the community’s response to the pandemic and efforts to immunize local residents.
pmorden@postmedia.com