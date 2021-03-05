





Share this Story: RBC closing Lakeshore Road branch in Sarnia

RBC closing Lakeshore Road branch in Sarnia The Royal Bank of Canada branch near the corner of Lakeshore and Murphy roads in Sarnia is scheduled to close in July. Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Article content The Royal Bank of Canada branch near the corner of Lakeshore and Murphy roads in Sarnia is scheduled to close in July. The bank said in a letter to Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley that the branch will be “merging” July 9 with the branch at Lambton Mall. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. RBC closing Lakeshore Road branch in Sarnia Back to video A sign in the window of the branch on Lakeshore Road also announces the change, and the bank said it would be informing clients through letters, phone calls and meetings. “With this merger, we will be able to strengthen our team at Lambton Mall and offer more clients the expertise and service to meet their full range of financial requests,” bank community manager Ernie Cocozzoli said in the letter. “We are confident that with this change we will continue to meet the changing demands of our clients.” The Lambton Mall branch of the Royal Bank (RBC) opened in 2018 and replaced a smaller location on London Road. In 2017, the Royal Bank closed its branch in downtown Sarnia.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer “I want to assure you that RBC is committed to the people of Sarnia, and that RBC is not leaving the community,” Cocozzoli said. “We have a long and rich history in this region, and we look forward to continuing our contributions to community initiatives and organizations through donations, sponsorships and employee volunteerism.” Bradley said he believed it was “inevitable they would start to consolidate” following the opening of the large new branch at Lambton Mall. “And I think COVID has had an impact on the banking businesses and interactions,” he said, but added that closing a bank branch in the community is always difficult news to hear. The branch on Lakeshore Road is part of a cluster of businesses at the intersection with Murphy Road, including a newly expanded Sunripe location. “That area is viable and very active,” Bradley said. In his letter, Cocozzoli said RBC offers its clients telephone and internet banking, along with services at the Lambton Mall location. “I will say I believe that old-fashioned banking, where people go to the bank, is something that people really want,” Bradley said. “I’ve always resisted some of the technology because I like to employ people by going there.” RBC spokesperson Cheryl Brean said in an email that RBC was “pleased to confirm that no employees are losing their jobs as a result of this change.” RBC regularly reviews and adjusts branch operations to “best serve the current and future needs of our clients and communities,” she said. “This decision was made after careful consideration of how we can best serve our clients in Sarnia,” she added. “We’re committed to helping each of our clients through this transition by finding solutions that meet their individual banking needs.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sarnia