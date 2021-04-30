Rebranded Literacy Lambton offering financial literacy course
The Organization for Literacy in Lambton has a new look and a new name.
Article content
The Organization for Literacy in Lambton has a new look and a new name.
The rebranded Literacy Lambton recently relaunched its literacylambton.org website and is in the process of more than $10,000 in renovations, including new furniture, paint and carpeting in its space at the Lochiel Kiwanis Community Centre.
Rebranded Literacy Lambton offering financial literacy course Back to video
“Complete rebrand. We’ve been busy,” said executive director Tracy Pound. “We have not had a refresh in our organization’s 30-plus year history.”
The charitable organization that helps youth and adults with written, math and digital literacy and comprehension, including for things such as driving exams, apprenticeships and employment, is also about to start hosting a national Money Matters program.
The free ABC Life Literacy Canada program, sponsored and taught by volunteers with TD Bank, kicks off its launch with Literacy Lambton May 3 for weekly classes Mondays at 6:30 p.m. for four weeks, Pound said.
Advertisement
Article content
Designed specifically for low-literacy learners, the workshops cover budgeting, spending, borrowing and saving, said ABC Life Literacy Canada executive director Mack Rogers.
“We did a study a few years ago of social return on investment, and it showed that for every $1 invested there was a $3.14 return,” he said, nothing that usually manifests through participants making better financial choices.
The program has been around in Canada for 10 years, but this is its first time running in Sarnia, he said.
“Now that we’ve moved online and, with our resources moving online this year, we’re actually trying to reach even more rural and remote communities than we have before so that smaller communities can actually get access to the same great content,” he said.
Data from ABC says more than half of Canadians struggle with understanding written instructions that rely on charts, numbers and conditional statements, four in 10 report money is a daily concern, and 46 per cent have a budget.
People can also browse Money Matters workbooks independently via ABC Life Literacy, Rogers said.
People who want to take part in the structured courses via Microsoft Teams can just log on and listen if they don’t want to participate in the discussion, Pound said, noting the program is open to anyone age 13 and older.
Additional Money Matters courses are also planned for November, she said.
To sign up visit literacylambton.org.
tkula@postmedia.com