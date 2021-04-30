Rebranded Literacy Lambton offering financial literacy course

The Organization for Literacy in Lambton has a new look and a new name.

The rebranded Literacy Lambton recently relaunched its literacylambton.org website and is in the process of more than $10,000 in renovations, including new furniture, paint and carpeting in its space at the Lochiel Kiwanis Community Centre.

“Complete rebrand. We’ve been busy,” said executive director Tracy Pound. “We have not had a refresh in our organization’s 30-plus year history.”

The charitable organization that helps youth and adults with written, math and digital literacy and comprehension, including for things such as driving exams, apprenticeships and employment, is also about to start hosting a national Money Matters program.

The free ABC Life Literacy Canada program, sponsored and taught by volunteers with TD Bank, kicks off its launch with Literacy Lambton May 3 for weekly classes Mondays at 6:30 p.m. for four weeks, Pound said.