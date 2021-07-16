Article content

A section of St. Andrew Street in Sarnia where a CN train derailed this week is expected to remain closed to traffic into next week.

Crews with CN were expected to complete remediation work at the crossing near Vidal Street Friday evening but repairs to the street won’t begin until Monday, the city’s emergency management office said in a post to the BASES community awareness system.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Repairs continue at site of Sarnia derailment Back to video

CN reported Wednesday six to eight rail cars were involved in the derailment. The cars remained upright and the company said there were no leaks or injuries.