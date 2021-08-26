Replica of TV tugboat welcomed Thursday to Mooretown
Doug and Charlotte Kennedy arrived early Thursday at the Mooretown Dock with their grandchildren to see Theodore TOO, a replica of the star of the children’s television show Theodore Tugboat.
“Our daughter was actually taking a yoga class last night in the park and saw it and sent us a picture,” Doug Kennedy said.
“We babysit our two grandchildren, so this was perfect,” he said after taking their photos next to the smiling tugboat.
Thursday was the first day of a three-port visit to the Sarnia area arranged by Tourism Sarnia-Lambton, with the help of sponsors.
The working replica of the title character from the children’s show that appeared on CBC Television from 1993 to 2001 was built in 2000 in Nova Scotia and recently made Hamilton its new home port.
The public was invited to stop by Mooretown until 6 p.m. to take photos and see Theodore TOO from shore and then the tugboat is moving to Sarnia’s Centennial Park to appear Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
After that Theodore TOO is scheduled to make its way to the Grand Bend Pier for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before making a return visit to the Mooretown Dock Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The visits to the Sarnia area are sponsored by Carpenters Local 1256, as well as well as Point Edward’s accommodation tax on hotel rooms, and other local groups.
Jessica Hayward showed up early Thursday with her son, Hayward, 3, at the dock in Mooretown.
She said they haven’t watched the show but did spot the tugboat Wednesday afternoon on the St. Clair River when it passed Sombra, where they live.
“He was excited to see it come by and we thought we’d get a close-up look,” Hayward said. “He loves boats.”
Mark Perrin, executive director of Tourism Sarnia-Lambton, said they noticed in the spring Theodore TOO was moving to Hamilton and its new owners were planning to have the tugboat visit communities.
“I talked to my kids who were right away excited about it,” he said.
The tourism agency made a call to the new owners, who said the plan was to do a Great Lakes Tour in 2022, Perrin said.
“We said, ‘What about a pilot project and bring it to Sarnia-Lambton?’”
It was a chance to give families across Lambton County’s waterfront something to enjoy at the end of the summer while also attracting visitors to the area, he said.
“I think everybody just lights up when they see it,” Perrin said.
The tourism agency’s social media also lit up after the visit was announced, with more than 2,500 shares and 100,000 views in the first 24 hours, he said.
“It’s going to be an awesome week, Perrin said.
Caitlin Simpson, captain of Theodore TOO and its four-member crew, said the trip from Hamilton went well.
“I haven’t been through the Welland Canal in some time, so that was, I think, my favourite part until I got here, obviously” she said.
Simpson has 30 years of experience on the water, including time spent sailing tall ships.
“It’s real interesting contrast between the serious business of shipping and the whimsicalness of being a children’s entertainment icon,” she said.
Simpson said this was her first “gig” as captain visiting ports for a public event with Theodore TOO.
“I’m really excited to open up shop and be alongside with people for the day,” she said.
Simpson said Theodore TOO will be an advocate for the marine industry and encourage young people to consider it as a career.
“It’s an industry that is really going to be starving for new people in the next couple of years,” she said.
Theodore TOO’s owner, Blair McKeil, said in June the tugboat will also be part of a collaboration with the water education and conservation advocacy organization, Swim Drink Fish.
