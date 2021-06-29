Municipal politicians and staff from Plympton-Wyoming surprised Paul Marley on his front porch Tuesday with a provincial Senior of the Year Award.

Article content

Municipal politicians and staff from Plympton-Wyoming surprised Paul Marley on his front porch Tuesday with a provincial Senior of the Year Award.

Marley, 86, has lived most of his life in Wyoming, where he owned a pharmacy on the community’s main street that kept the name Paul Marley Pharmacy after he retired and sold the business to a new owner.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Retired pharmacist named Plympton-Wyoming Senior of the Year Back to video

Mayor Lonny Napper led the delegation to Marley’s home and said the recognition for his contributions to the community is “well deserved.”

Municipalities are invited annually to submit names for a Senior of the Year Award and Napper handed a certificate to Marley signed by Raymond Cho, minister for seniors and accessibility, and Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

“Over the years, you’ve done so much for this town,” Napper said. “I’m just elated that we’re able to give this award to you.”

Marley has been active in the community’s Lions Club for 59 years and is a club past-president. He has also been active in the United Church and is a local historian.