Return of the tundra swans attracting spectators in Lambton Shores

Tundra swans have returned to farm fields near the Lambton Heritage Museum in Lambton Shores which serve as a traditional pit stops on the birds' annual migration north.
Tundra swans have returned to farm fields near the Lambton Heritage Museum in Lambton Shores that serve as traditional pit stops on the birds’ annual migration north.
Each year, the museum near Pinery Provincial Park holds Return of Swans events to celebrate migrating tundra swans on their flight of more than 6,000 kilometres from their wintering grounds at Chesapeake Bay to the Canadian Arctic. Melt water and leftover grain from the last harvest help provide a rest stop for the swans in an area of Lambton known as the Thedford Bog, providing a chance for the public to watch and photograph the birds from roadsides.
While the museum is closed to the public this year because of pandemic restrictions, it is offering online swan-related activities and information.
It also maintains a website, returnoftheswans.com, which provides a daily update on the swan count in nearby fields.
“There were a couple of thousand yesterday, and there are a few more today,” Colleen Inglis, educational program co-ordinator at the museum, said Wednesday.
There were also “quite a few” spectators spotted on roadways near the museum Tuesday who stopped to watch the swans, Inglis said.
“They’re large and majestic looking,” she said about what attracts spectators. Flocks of swans also create a unique sound and their arrival is associated with “the arrival of the warmer weather and that optimism winter is coming to an end,” Inglis said.
On Wednesday, there were some swans not far from Greenway Road, one of the prime viewing spots, she said.
“A lot more birds were farther back in the fields,” she said. The museum recommends using binoculars.
“It’s a good physically distanced activity to be outside in the fresh air,” Inglis said.
Last year, the swans arrived just before the pandemic shutdown and remained near the museum for just less than two weeks, Inglis said.
The land near the museum where the swans traditionally rest was wetland and shallow lakes until it was drained years ago, but the area has remained part of the swan’s annual migration.
“Even though the lakes have been drained for farming, they can find food in the farm fields,”Inglis said.
Some years, as many as 15,000 swans stop near the museum.
“Unfortunately, people can’t come to the museum right now, but we do have information about the swans online, plus a trivia quiz and an origami craft, as well as our migration calendar,” Inglis said.
The museum is also offering a virtual talk, Tundra Swans in Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas, on March 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Amanda Bichel from Birds Canada will talk about important bird and biodiversity areas in Lambton County, examine the tundra swan migration in Ontario and why they are here, and more.
The public can register for the presentation online at heritagemuseum.ca.