Rotary Club of Sarnia fundraising with virtual balloon race
A virtual, and environmentally-friendly, balloon race is being launched as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Sarnia.
Club member Rick Marsh said the club has been looking for alternatives during pandemic restrictions and came upon a fundraiser popular with Rotary Clubs and other groups in the U.K. and elsewhere in Europe, but still relatively new to Canada.
For $10, those taking part can customize a virtual balloon to be “launched” July 24 and tracked online for seven days, until July 31, to see how far it travels using software taking into account real weather patterns and the balloon’s design.
“COVID has impacted our organization and all the other non-profits and how we run our fundraisers,” Marsh said.
That fundraising allows the service club to support local projects and agencies, including Pathways Health Centre for Children, Bluewater Health, St. Joseph’s Hospice, the Inn of the Good Shepherd and others.
The club couldn’t run its annual Mackinac Race pancake breakfast on the waterfront last summer and this year’s breakfast is expected to be a pre-ordered and curbside pickup event, he said.
“I’m on the board of directors and I was asked to go and find new and innovative ways for fundraising,” Marsh said.
He said a few club members tried out a virtual balloon race based in England.
“We researched it and found a company that does the software part of it, and we thought it was a great idea.”
The event is “fun, it’s affordable and it’s open to all ages,” Marsh said.
Because it’s a virtual race, it avoids concerns about actual balloons impacting the environment, he said.
Balloons are available at the website https://rabr.co/rcs, and links are posted on the club’s social media pages and its website, rotarysarnia.com.
After buying a balloon for the race, “there are six or seven different shapes to pick,” as well as patterns and colours, Marsh said.
“You can personalize your balloon in many different ways,” he said. “We thought that was neat.”
Each balloon shape flies differently in the virtual race, and participants select how much virtual helium the balloon carries, and how thick and heavy the balloon is.
All of those factors are taken into account by the software to determine how far local wind and weather conditions allow the balloons to travel.
“There’s a whole bunch of variables so you can do a little research and figure out what it the best combination is,” Marsh said.
Businesses can also buy a balloon and put their name on it.
“We can get some balloon competitions going on between businesses,” to see whose balloon travels the furthest, he said. “Or you can challenge your siblings, people in your family or friends.”
The online launch is set for 6 p.m. July 24 with an image of the Blue Water Bridge in the background of the virtual starting line.
Participants can track their balloon online during the seven days and also see how it is doing compared with others.
“Hopefully, people just have fun,” Marsh said. “You get some bragging rights if your balloon went further than your friends or co-workers.”
Marsh said they hope the idea catches on and at least 1,000 balloons are entered.
Individuals can also buy an activation code as a gift for someone else to design and race a balloon, and the event is open to anyone, regardless of where they live, he said.
“We could have people from all over the world in this race.”
