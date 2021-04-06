Running for Ryan's House

Article content

Sasha Ross knows what it’s like to struggle with addiction.

The 31-year-old Thedford woman said she spent her teens and 20s consumed with alcohol and drugs.

“It got to a point where everything, I just lost everything and even the drugs weren’t enough and I didn’t even know who I was,” she said.

It’ll be two years this fall she’s been sober.

The college student, training to work in mental health and addictions, said she sees and recognizes others coping with their own dependencies.

“I know these people are worthy of change and, if they have the right support, then hopefully they can break their chains of addiction,” she said.

Ross is running a half-marathon – 21 kilometres – Sept. 11 to help them do that.

She’s collecting pledges and encouraging others to join her – whether in person or virtually hasn’t been decided yet, she said – to raise money via the Bluewater Health Foundation for Ryan’s House.