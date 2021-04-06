Running for Ryan's House
Sasha Ross knows what it’s like to struggle with addiction.
The 31-year-old Thedford woman said she spent her teens and 20s consumed with alcohol and drugs.
“It got to a point where everything, I just lost everything and even the drugs weren’t enough and I didn’t even know who I was,” she said.
It’ll be two years this fall she’s been sober.
The college student, training to work in mental health and addictions, said she sees and recognizes others coping with their own dependencies.
“I know these people are worthy of change and, if they have the right support, then hopefully they can break their chains of addiction,” she said.
Ross is running a half-marathon – 21 kilometres – Sept. 11 to help them do that.
She’s collecting pledges and encouraging others to join her – whether in person or virtually hasn’t been decided yet, she said – to raise money via the Bluewater Health Foundation for Ryan’s House.
The 12-bed recovery facility in Sarnia opened in January with one-time provincial funding until the end of March.
Two-thirds of the about $1.1 million needed to operate per year has since been approved in annual base funding for the 306 Exmouth St. facility, said Bluewater Health mental health and addictions vice-president Paula Reaume-Zimmer.
That leaves another $350,000 for the Bluewater Health Foundation to raise per year by working with local donors, she said.
Ross’s Relay4Recovery is an important part of that, Reaume-Zimmer added.
A justgiving.com page Ross started in February has raised more than $3,500 so far.
“We’re really excited that she chose mental health and addictions, and especially Ryan’s House,” Reaume-Zimmer said.
Before the facility opened, seven detox beds in Sarnia’s hospital were so in demand amid increasing calls for help with mental health and addictions because of COVID-19 that dozens of people were turned away every month.
Demand has only grown, Reaume-Zimmer said, noting about half of all people who call Bluewater Health withdrawal management services for help still have to wait.
“As the resources increase, so has the demand,” she said. “It is very difficult to get ahead of, with COVID having a monumental, negative impact on individuals’ substance use and mental health.”
Even still, not everyone takes addiction seriously and some people in need have difficulty asking for help because they feel ashamed, Ross said.
“I know the stigma and the challenges that people face.”
Ryan’s House is step two in the recovery process, giving people a supportive place to await longer-term rehabilitation after going through three-day acute withdrawal management in hospital.
Stays in Ryan’s House are 30 days or longer, Reaume-Zimmer said.
Prior to the facility opening, she said 57 per cent of the people who asked for acute withdrawal management beds at Bluewater Health were repeat visitors.
“It’s starting to make the difference in individuals not repeating,” she said, although how much that percentage has changed wasn’t immediately clear.
Bluewater Health and others in Sarnia-Lambton continue to wait for $8.8 million in provincial funding to build a 24-bed withdrawal management hub that’s been sought for years.
Ryan’s House is supposed to be an interim step to that larger, more comprehensive facility, officials have said.
The hopes are to conduct the fundraiser annually to help sustain the 24-hour safe and supportive facility, Ross said.
It’s named after Ryan Hicks, who died of a fentanyl overdose in 2015.
His mother Laurie has been an advocate for more support and services for people struggling with addiction.
It’s a good feeling to see her family’s tragedy turned into something that’s making a positive difference in other people’s lives, Hicks said.
“It’s incredible and we are all honoured that (Ross) picked Ryan’s House,” she said.
