Sarnia has a new chief building official.
Building and bylaw services manager Adam MacDonald recently took on the mantle of administering and overseeing the building services department.
Sarnia appoints new chief building official, deputy Back to video
The more than 16-year city bylaw employee and 2002 Lambton College law and security graduate takes over the post from the County of Lambton’s Corinne Nauta, who held the chief building official position for Sarnia after Ken Barros left the city last fall, said Stacey Forfar, Sarnia’s general manager of community services.
MacDonald, who was announced as the joint department lead when building and bylaw were merged at the city in March, is “a perfect fit for the regulatory role,” Forfar said.
“A real passionate community person and a great staff member on board,” she said.
MacDonald officially took over the chief building official position May 31.
Joining him as deputy effective June 29 is city building official Brianne Anic.
The Sheridan College graduate who joined the city in 2018 after providing inspection services for Milton, St. Thomas and the County of Lambton takes on the more operations-focused role of the deputy position, Forfar said.
The chief building official position is more of a leadership, oversight and accountability role, she said.
The city employs four building inspectors, as well as MacDonald and Anic, she said.
MacDonald also oversees eight bylaw enforcement officers, as well as summer students.
“We’re just delighted to see (MacDonald and Anic) move ahead and progress in the organization,” said Forfar, adding they both bring “real strength of character.”
Sarnia has not had a deputy chief building official in recent years, Forfar said.
Having one “in terms of resilience across that department, it really is a better way to manage the division,” she said.
Barros was deputy under his predecessor before becoming chief building official in early 2019.
tkula@postmedia.com