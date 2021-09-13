Sarnia approves council vaccination policy

As of Oct. 31, councillors, Sarnia’s mayor and committee appointees will need to be fully vaccinated and show proof to attend in-person council and committee meetings whenever they resume.

Council voted 5-3 Monday in favour of the new policy, moved by Coun. Mike Stark.

“It is important that elected officials provide leadership to the local population, so that all all citizens understand the urgency for immunization as we face the fourth wave of COVID-19 and its related (variants),” Stark said in a prepared statement, noting Lambton’s acting medical officer of health, Dr. Christopher Greensmith, has called for all employers to enact similar policies.

Those not fully vaccinated would still be allowed to participate in council meetings virtually – as council has been doing since shortly after pandemic restrictions took effect in 2020 – Stark’s motion said. Virtual council meetings have been permitted by provincial order.

Vaccination exemptions would be allowed for medical and human rights reasons, Stark added.

The policy also does not restrict a councillor from performing their duties, city solicitor David Logan noted.

“The motion, as I read it, is simply that they would have to participate not in person, so via Zoom or some other form,” he said before the vote.

“So we do not see anything outside of the law or an attempt to move a councillor off of the council. It’s just the form of method by which they’d be participating.”

Potential amendments may be required if the provincial order allowing virtual council meetings ends, he said, noting the city isn’t aware of any expiration date.

A motion recently adopted by Lambton County council that allows the continued use of Zoom for delegations and councillors once in-camera meetings resume could solve that problem if adopted in Sarnia as well, he said.