Sarnia approves fair wage policy Sarnia is implementing a fair wage policy, following in the footsteps of cities like Toronto, Hamilton and Sudbury.

Article content Sarnia is implementing a fair wage policy, following in the footsteps of cities such as Toronto, Hamilton and Sudbury. The policy requires companies bidding on city contracts to pay their workers a minimum rate set by a local committee, and based largely on existing provincial collective agreements, Sarnia corporate services manager David Logan said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia approves fair wage policy Back to video The committee – including city departments, the Sarnia and District Labour Council, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 530 and the Sarnia Lambton Workforce Development Board – is expected to finalize the wage schedule this week or early next, bringing the policy into effect for contracts valued at $50,000 or more, he said. “It will be created by numbers that exist in the construction sector already,” he said. Staff are looking more into the potential financial impact of smaller contracts before considering extending the policy to include jobs less than $50,000, and public consultation will be sought in the near future, he said.

Article content A recent staff report to city council says almost all large projects the city tenders make use of contractors that pay the prevailing wage rate and, as a result, there’s no expected financial impact on implementing the policy for contracts at $50,000 or more, other than an estimated 200 hours of staff time per year to administer the policy. The benefits, said labour council president Jason McMichael, who spoke to city council late last month, include levelling the playing field between union and non-union companies when it comes to bidding on jobs. “Governments have a duty to be a model employer, and fair wages are part of that responsibility,” he said. Unionized companies in Sarnia-Lambton have better safety records and often have their own training facilities while giving local companies a better chance at government contracts helps the local economy, he said. “The safe working conditions and competitive wages promoted by fair wage policies attract youth to jobs that they may have previously overlooked,” he said. “As more and more aspiring labourers and tradespeople see the improved working conditions and potential earnings available to them, we can begin to address the labour shortages being created by an aging workforce and attrition.” A motion from Coun. Terry Burrell to introduce a contract threshold of $200,000 was defeated in a four-four tie. Mayor Mike Bradley was absent from the May 31 meeting. Burrell said he’s also concerned there’s no representation from the construction sector on the fair wage committee.

Article content “It almost seems that doing what they’re suggesting here is going to freeze out all non-union construction companies from doing any work in the city,” he said. Non-union companies are not excluded from bidding on work, Coun. Bill Dennis said. “It just means they have to pay their workers a fair wage.” The city is also open to having an employer from the construction sector sit on the committee, Logan said. City staff had recommended waiting until budget deliberations later this year to decide on the policy, but council opted to speed up the process for projects valued at $50,000 or more. “I believe this issue is far too important to be delayed for months,” said Dennis, who said it’s especially important local workers having a better shot at city contracts. “Our people who live here and pay our taxes should be able to have a fair chance to do our local work.” Council voted 6-2, with Burrell and Coun. Mike Stark opposed. Companies who violate the complaint-based policy will be subject to fees to recoup the $5,000 administrative fee for complaints, and potentially be required to submit accountant reports on subsequent contracts or be barred from bidding, the city report said. tkula@postmedia.com

