Article content Sarnia will vote in 2022’s municipal election using paper and internet voting, city council decided Monday. Council’s 6-3 decision overturns a previous 5-4 vote in February to only use internet voting and ups the expected cost by about $220,000 – to an estimated $608,000. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia approves hybrid voting for 2022 municipal election Back to video The bulk of the extra cost is for staff time, acting clerk Amy Burkhart said. About $16,000 would be used to purchase tabulators to more accurately and quickly count ballots. The estimate, Burkhart said, is based on running five polling locations – one-quarter of the number that were used in 2014, Sarnia’s last election using paper ballots. Internet and telephone voting were the only methods used in 2018. Council earlier this year decided to ditch telephone voting in 2022 on the recommendation of a local election committee. The committee, though, also recommended employing the hybrid paper and internet voting option to instill confidence in the process among the electorate.

Article content There was loud opposition to the lack of paper ballots in 2018, although a post-election survey conducted by city staff polled 1,200 people and found 83 per cent overall were satisfied with how the election was run. A similar survey should be held following the next election to compare the costs and benefits of offering two voting methods, said Coun. Mike Stark, who voted against including paper ballots in 2022. Money is being set aside to cover the extra cost, committee member Michelle Parks told council in March. In a more recent committee survey of 480 citizens, about half said they would like paper ballots and nearly three-quarters said they’d like internet voting in 2022. Participants were asked to select all methods of voting they’d like to have available. Coun. Brian White was among those who changed his vote Monday to support both voting methods in 2022. He’d consistently voted previously for internet-only voting in the next election, but was recently called by several members of the public who said they weren’t able to vote in 2018 because of accessibility, mental health and brain injury reasons, he said. “I have no choice but to listen to those concerns and take them seriously,” he said, suggesting the number of polling stations be reduced to help save costs. He withdrew the proposed amendment after hearing it is the clerk’s responsibility to figure out the logistics of running an election within the broader parameters, such as what type of voting is allowed, prescribed by council.

Article content All options allow for election workers to help people in nursing and retirement homes, Burkhart said. Others who’ve complained about not having the paper ballot available still voted in the election three years ago, said Coun. Terry Burrell. “Now with everybody at home and working much more on electronics than they did four years ago, I think it’s a waste of money to have the paper ballots too, so I will not be supporting this system of having both,” he said. Turnout was up in 2018 likely because internet voting made it more accessible for people, he said, noting polling stations in recent decades have not necessarily been within walking distance for people, which may have contributed to diminished turnout. Sarnia’s turnout in 2018 was 48.9 per cent, up from 37.1 per cent in 2014. “I think having just electronic worked really well for the last election,” Burrell said. Coun. Nathan Colquhoun also voted against hybrid voting. tkula@postmedia.com

