Sarnia-area Business Boost Bundle winner announced

This year's winner of a contest providing Sarnia-area entrepreneurs with a bundle of prizes to help get their businesses up and running is Tiffaney Marlow and the Bluewater Pelvic Health Centre. Marlow was one of six finalists in the Business Boost Bundle offered by the Sarnia-Lambton Business Development Corporation, Southwest Region Credit Union and C.R. Creative. She was named the winner during an online event Thursday evening where each of the finalists pitched their business plans to a group of judges. Marlow will receive a prize bundle that includes $15,000 for rent of retail or office space for a year, $5,000 in working capital, and $2,500 for brand and marketing services, plus a year of business counselling and business banking services and a year's membership in the Sarnia-Lambton Chamber of Commerce. This was the second year for the contest's current form. Previously it was known as Win This Space.

Don Anderson, general manager of the business development corporation, said the quality of the business presentations was high. "I think the judges really had their work cut out for them," Anderson said. "When I look at the overall scoring, it is the tightest I've seen in the number of years we've done this." The contest received a record 28 submissions this year and selected 12 semi-finalists, and then six finalists who received one-on-one coaching to develop business plans. They also created videos to promote their ideas that were posted online for the public to watch before Thursday's live virtual pitches. "This has been a really invaluable experience and has helped me create some concrete goals for my business," said Marlow. "I'm really excited to be the winner and set some of those goals in motion." Marlow said she has been physiotherapist since 2011 and has been working specifically in pelvic health since 2013. Originally from Toronto, she came to Sarnia in 2018 when her husband got a job in the community, where she soon discovered a demand for pelvic health services. "There was a real opportunity to create a pelvic health-focused clinic to support the needs of our community," she said. "Due to its sensitive nature, the stigma around it and the unease that people have in discussing pelvic health, it often goes unchecked and ignored." A year after arriving in Sarnia, Marlow began the centre which is currently a one-person operation she plans to expand with the help of the bundle prize.

That includes building out her website and looking for a location to be able to add professionals, such as physiotherapists, massage therapists and others. "Patients value being able to access multiple care providers within one space, and they should because this model allows for collaborative, holistic care where practitioners are easily able to communicate about patients and their needs," she said. Anderson said the contest aids more than just the business that ends up winning. Last year, four finalists went on to launch businesses after taking part in the program. "We're very proud of that," Anderson said. The winner of a $1,000 prize sponsored by Bluewater Power for the contest's People's Choice Award this year went to Tech-Kee Smart Home Additions, one of the other finalists. pmorden@postmedia.com

