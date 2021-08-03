Sara Henry is eager to starting a new career in construction.

Sara Henry is eager to starting a new career in construction.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Henry, who is 45, is one of four women in a group of 10 Kettle and Stoney Point residents making up the first class of a new program funded by the province and delivered by the LiUNA Local 1089 Training Centre in Sarnia. Its aim is to introduce members of local indigenous communities to construction careers.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia-area First Nations residents urged to consider construction careers Back to video

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Henry said. “I’m really interested in all the skills they’re providing us.”

Since beginning the program, they’ve worked with concrete, laying pipe, grading and elevation, and will soon move into training in asbestos abatement, she said.

Photo by Paul Mordeh / The Observer

Henry said members of her class already earned several of the dozen training certificates they will be eligible for during the 12-week program.

The union will work with local employers to help the participants find jobs or apprenticeships following the training. The program is also providing transportation to the sessions.

Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour, training and skills development minister, visited the training centre Tuesday with union officials, Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey and Jason Henry, chief of the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, to highlight the nearly $350,000 the ministry is providing the local program under Ontario’s $115-million Skills Development Fund.

LiUNA submitted a proposal for the local training program in partnership with First Nations from the area. Training classes from Aamjiwnaang First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation are also expected to take part.