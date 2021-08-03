Sarnia-area First Nations residents urged to consider construction careers

Sara Henry is eager to starting a new career in construction.

Paul Morden
Aug 03, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Monte McNaughton, Ontario's labour, training and skills development minister, handles the controls of a crane moving a piece of pipe Tuesday during an event in Sarnia promoting a program to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades.
Monte McNaughton, Ontario's labour, training and skills development minister, handles the controls of a crane moving a piece of pipe Tuesday during an event in Sarnia promoting a program to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Sara Henry is eager to starting a new career in construction.

Story continues below

Henry, who is 45, is one of four women in a group of 10 Kettle and Stoney Point residents making up the first class of a new program funded by the province and delivered by the LiUNA Local 1089 Training Centre in Sarnia. Its aim is to introduce members of local indigenous communities to construction careers.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Henry said. “I’m really interested in all the skills they’re providing us.”

Since beginning the program, they’ve worked with concrete, laying pipe, grading and elevation, and will soon move into training in asbestos abatement, she said.

Sara Henry is a member of the first class of a training program funded by the Ontario government, and provided by the LiUNA Local 1089 Training Centre, to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades.
Sara Henry is a member of the first class of a training program funded by the Ontario government, and provided by the LiUNA Local 1089 Training Centre, to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades. Photo by Paul Mordeh /The Observer

Henry said members of her class already earned several of the dozen training certificates they will be eligible for during the 12-week program.

The union will work with local employers to help the participants find jobs or apprenticeships following the training. The program is also providing transportation to the sessions.

Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour, training and skills development minister, visited the training centre Tuesday with union officials, Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey and Jason Henry, chief of the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, to highlight the nearly $350,000 the ministry is providing the local program under Ontario’s $115-million Skills Development Fund.

LiUNA submitted a proposal for the local training program in partnership with First Nations from the area. Training classes from Aamjiwnaang First Nation and Walpole Island First Nation are also expected to take part.

Story continues below

The Sarnia program is just one of several across the province aimed at getting “thousands of indigenous peoples into the skilled trades,” McNaughton said.

“Jobs in the skilled trades are game changing. … We know of many in the trades making more than PhDs,” he said. “My message, really, is university isn’t the only pathway to a good, well-paying job.”

Up to 60 individuals are expected to take part in the Sarnia program, including 12 current tradespeople who will be prepared to deliver training support to those new to the trades.

Joseph Macinelli, international vice-president with LiUNA, said the union has added “quite a few” indigenous members in recent years as part of a long-running national effort.

Joseph Mancinelli, international vice-president of LiUNA, speaks Tuesday at an event in Sarnia promoting a program to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades.
Joseph Mancinelli, international vice-president of LiUNA, speaks Tuesday at an event in Sarnia promoting a program to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

“Today is a good testament to where we are at,” he said. “Now we have indigenous women, which is taking it a step further, which is fantastic. … We need them.”

“The construction industry is booming and it will be booming for at least the next 15 years,” he said.

McNaughton said one in three of Ontario’s skilled trade journeypersons are over age 55 and approaching retirement at the same time, so demand for construction workers is growing.

“We have a looming crisis,” he said.

Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour, training and skills development minister, speaks Tuesday at an event in Sarnia promoting a program to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades.
Monte McNaughton, Ontario’s labour, training and skills development minister, speaks Tuesday at an event in Sarnia promoting a program to introduce indigenous residents of Lambton County to jobs in construction trades. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Henry said she’s also looking forward to the better pay and benefits work in construction can provide.

“We’ve got a couple more weeks here and we’re all very anxious to get started with some work somewhere,” she said.

Henry has grown children out on their own, but a young niece is living with her.

“She’s kind of my motivation,” Henry said.

Chief Henry said seeing more members of his community entering careers in construction trades “creates a legacy because parents pass on trades to their children.”

Investments like the one being made this summer in 10 members of his community may end up “paying out for generations and generations,” he said.

pmorden@postmedia.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers