Sarnia-area man stealing from uncle ‘especially aggravating’: judge

A 23-year-old Sarnia-area man has been sentenced to six months in jail for a series of mostly petty crimes.

But hearing about James Brooks stealing money from his uncle, who gave him a place to stay on a snowy night when he had nowhere else to go, particularly caught the ire of a Sarnia judge.

“He invited you into his home because he wanted to assist you,” Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski said Tuesday to Brooks over Zoom from a courtroom to the Sarnia Jail. “The fact that you took advantage of him in that moment is especially aggravating.”

The court heard about one month ago Brooks’ uncle allowed him to sleep on a couch inside his Devine Street home, but under one condition.

“He made Brooks promise not to take anything,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said.

Around 5 a.m. – shortly after Brooks said he was heading to a store – the man noticed two of his wallets were gone and a third was emptied.

Brooks also took cash and a drill from a Sarnia motel last April – closed at the time due to the first provincewide lockdown – several items from a patient-transfer vehicle parked outside Bluewater Health in mid-September, and multiple necklaces from a parked car in December.