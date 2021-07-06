Sarnia-area real estate market remains strong in June

June ended a recent string of record-breaking months for real estate in the Sarnia area, but sales remained strong, the president of the Sarnia-Lambton Real Estate Board says.

The board reported local sales of $97.4 million in June, down from $112 million in May.

"June wasn't a record month, but it was a strong month still," said board president Rob Longo.

“June wasn’t a record month, but it was a strong month still,” said board president Rob Longo.

There were a total of 185 sales in Sarnia-Lambton, which lines up with results for June over the past several years.

Longo said the Sarnia area remains a seller’s market, with only 24 days of inventory currently available.

“Not enough houses – that’s the name of the game, again,” he said. “We had started to see the number of new listings trending upwards for the last few months but we saw it decline a little bit again rlast month.”

The total of 216 new listings in June was down 20 per cent from the same month in 2020.

The lack of listings continues to put more pressure on the market, Longo said.

The median sale price for a home in Sarnia-Lambton is $435,000, which is up more than 37 per cent from the start of the year.

Homes sold, on average, for 108 per cent of their asking price locally in June and spent an average of eight days on the market.

Those two statistics have remained stable so far this year, Longo said.

“The fix is more supply, so either we need more resale homes to come up on the market or we need to create more new housing supply through new construction,” he said.

A lack of development land and “buildable” lots continues to be an issue for new home construction in the Sarnia area, he said.

Longo said he believes the growth in real estate values is sustainable through the rest of 2021, but “we might start to see the rate of growth slow down a bit.”