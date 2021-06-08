Sarnia-area real estate volume sets new record in May

The Sarnia-area real estate market had another record-breaking month in May with $112 million in sales.

It follows a string of record-breaking months for real estate in the area, thanks largely to strong home prices.

The Sarnia-Lambton Real Estate Board said the median price of homes sold locally is up nearly 40 per cent, year to date, to $430,000.

“The number of sales hasn’t really skyrocketed,” said board president Rob Longo. “It’s just that the value of homes has gone up.”

The Sarnia area continues to experience a seller’s market with less than a month of inventory of homes currently listed for sale, he said.

Longo said it appears some people in the area were holding off entering the real estate market earlier in the pandemic.

“I think we did see a lot of people that weren’t comfortable making a move, or they weren’t sure about their job,” he said.

But they have been entering the market now that the economy is beginning to open up again, Longo said.