This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There have been a total of 3,640 local cases since the pandemic began, but 3,570 are considered resolved. The number of local deaths was unchanged Thursday at 68.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia area reports two new COVID-19 cases Back to video

Bluewater Health said Thursday there were no COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

There have been only few new cases reported in the Sarnia area in recent days, which Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said this week was a good sign.

“But it doesn’t mean were completely out of this,” he added. “There is still disease circulating in the community.”

That’s why continuing to encourage residents to be immunized is important, he said.

As of this week, more than 163,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Lambton “which gets us to over 75 per cent of our eligible population, 12 and over, with at least one dose, and over 67 per cent” with two doses, he said.

A mass-immunization clinic site at the Clearwater Arena closed last week, but mass clinics are still scheduled for the coming days at the Point Edward arena, both for those with appointments and drop-ins, he said.

A clinic is running there Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon, as well as Aug. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Plans are to eventually move the immunization clinic from the Point Edward arena to the community centre at the site.

Ranade said vaccines are also available from local pharmacies.

Lambton’s approach with delivering vaccines is “shifting” to offering smaller clinics in more areas of the county, as well as organizing “pop-up clinics” and a “more sustainable approach to vaccinations,” Ranada said.

“The best way for any individual to ensure that they’re well protected against COVID is to get immunized,” he said.

Information about local public-health immunization clinics can be found on the agency’s website, lambtonpublichealth.ca.

With the start of school now a month away, Ranade said 62 per cent of local youth ages 12 to 17 have received one dose of vaccine and 45.6 per cent have received two.

“Obviously, we want as high of coverage as we can get so more would be better, but I’m not unhappy with the numbers we have now,” he said.

pmorden@postmedia.com